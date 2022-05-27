NewLeftHeader

Laguna Beach resident and long-time accomplished leader named CEO of PMMC

Pacific Marine Mammal Center (PMMC), an organization which has been rescuing, rehabilitating and releasing marine mammals for more than 50 years, has named Glenn Gray as their new CEO. 

“Glenn is recognized for his decades of experience and success leading large teams and organizations,” said Board Chair Jeff Meberg, “and we feel he is exactly the right person to lead us into our next chapter.”

Gray is an accomplished leader with more than 40 years of diverse experience in commercial lending and specialty finance, of which 20 years were in positions of executive leadership. 

Laguna Beach resident Gray

Courtesy of PMMC

Glenn Gray

Prior to retiring in 2020, Gray was the chief executive officer of CalWest Bank, a $225 million asset commercial bank based in Orange County. Before joining CalWest Bank, from 2005-2012, Gray was the CEO of Sunwest Bank, a commercial bank with operations in California and Arizona.

“Marine mammals are the modern-day canary-in-the-coal-mine,” said Gray. “Sadly, through their diseases, malnutrition and injuries they are telling us our oceans need our help. 

“As a scuba diver, I have seen the damage first-hand, rising water temperatures, bleached-out coral reefs, masses of single-use plastic and abandoned fishing lines entangling mammals. 

“If we do not take care of what covers 70% of our planet, the other 30% is in grave danger. Through its rescue & rehabilitation efforts and its research & education initiatives PMMC is not only treating symptoms but also addressing causes. We all must become better stewards of our oceans.” 

Gray has served on many not-for-profit boards, including the past five years on the PMMC board of directors, as a trustee for the Laguna Playhouse for 10 years, and as board chairman and board member of Habitat for Humanity of Orange County and as a fundraiser for Susan G. Komen/Orange County. 

Gray and his wife Kathryn have been residents of Laguna Beach since 2000. 

“I am very grateful for this opportunity to lead the Pacific Marine Mammal Center and to join the remarkable staff and countless volunteers whose work and efforts are changing the landscape of ocean stewardship and marine mammal conservation,” added Gray. 

PMMC is committed to marine mammal rescue and rehabilitation, science-based education for youth, and collaborative research initiatives that contribute to environmental conservation and stewardship.

 

