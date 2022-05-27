NewLeftHeader

°F

 Volume 14, Issue 42  |  May 27, 2022

A feeding pod of pelicans 052722

A feeding pod of pelicans

Video by Julie Barnes

A feeding pod of pelicans was captured at Emerald Bay earlier this week from aboard Newport Coast Marine Yacht Charters.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.