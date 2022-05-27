Stephen Sondheim’s Into the Woods premieres FP 052622

Stephen Sondheim’s Into the Woods premieres at No Square Theatre next week

By MARRIE STONE

All the best performers bring to their role something more, something different than what the author put on paper. That’s what makes theatre live. That’s why it persists. – Stephen Sondheim

Few composers and lyricists were as beloved as Stephen Sondheim. Credited with having “reinvented the American musical,” Sondheim was the recipient of eight Grammy Awards, eight Tony Awards, an Academy Award, a Pulitzer Prize in Drama and a Lifetime Achievement Tony. He died last November at the age of 91.

Even musical illiterates like me appreciate Sondheim’s incredible contributions to theater. Known for tackling complex themes with unprecedented sophistication, Sondheim addressed the darker sides of the human experience with songs that revealed the full range of complicated emotions.

No Square Theatre had already purchased the rights to Sondheim’s Into the Woods last summer, before he passed away. The 1987 musical revival soon morphed into an elegy for the iconic songwriter. “When he passed away, it was bittersweet,” said Emma Hutchinson, who plays the baker’s wife. “We’d already known we were doing the musical, and then we knew we could dedicate it to him.”

Courtesy of No Square Theatre

The cast and crew of “Into the Woods” gather for a rehearsal at No Square Theatre earlier this week

“There’s a greater reverence for the production now,” said Robert Harryman, who plays both the show’s narrator and the Mysterious Man. “I’ve always revered him, but knowing there will never be another Sondheim musical coming along, it heightens the intensity of the experience. Especially a show like this, which is about life lessons. These are core teachings that were central to Sondheim’s belief system.”

Written by James Lapine with music and lyrics by Sondheim, the musical is a mashup of several Brothers’ Grimm fairytales. Cinderella shares a stage with Little Red Riding Hood (known as “Ridinghood” in this production), Jack and his notorious beanstalk, Rapunzel, a baker, his wife, a witch and several others as they go into the woods, searching for the objects of their various desires. The musical explores the yearnings of these many legendary characters, and the resulting consequences when they obtain their wishes.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of No Square Theatre

(L-R) Dane Hobrecht (Jack), Grace Gilchrist (Milky White), Jonathan Haidl (Baker) and Emma Hutchinson (Baker’s Wife) rehearse for “Into the Woods,” opening June 2 at No Square Theatre

“All these characters want something,” said Music Director Roxanna Ward. “There’s a quest or a wish for something and, of course, they have to go into the woods for one reason or another to get it. Just when you think everybody got what they wanted, there are consequences for how they went about getting it. So they have to go back into the woods. Just like life.”

Lyrics that deepen with time

Some members of No Square’s production have been directing or performing Into the Woods since it debuted 35 years ago. The world looks different than it did in 1987 and so do the lives of these performers.

“I think this country is in the woods,” said Ward. “The pandemic showed us what that’s like. The play is more relevant now than when it was written in the 1980s. When the musical first came out, I remember listening to the soundtrack and dissecting it. I kept hearing different things every time I played it. Now, 35 years later, I’m still discovering things. You can’t say that about a lot of work, but that’s how intricate and how interesting Sondheim’s musicals are. Of course my life has changed along with the world. Being a young woman in her 20s, suddenly now in my 60s, I see this musical completely differently.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

Music Director Roxanna Ward has been directing and performing “Into the Woods” since its release in 1987. Her relationship with the musical changes and deepens over time.

Ward said one lesson particularly resonates today – the desire for a life lived in the middle. Cinderella grew up abused, her childhood home a nightmare. Once she met her prince, he became her dream. She realized she craved something in-between – reality over fantasy. Jack, trapped in the humdrum lifestyle of his mother’s stifling home, longed for a life of adventure. He soon discovered it was scarier than he imagined. Unlike her younger self, today Ward relates to this desire for a middle ground.

“Even in this country, we’re having to choose between the extremes,” said Ward. “Our politics are so extreme. Lots of things seem extreme. The baker’s wife has a line in the song ‘Any Moment,’ and it’s my favorite quote: ‘Must it all be either less or more, either plain or grand? Is it always ‘or?’ Is it never ‘and?’ Just remembering you’ve had an ‘and,’ when you’re back to ‘or,’ makes the ‘or’ mean more than it did before.’ That’s typical Stephen Sondheim.”

Harryman, who plays both the narrator and the Mysterious Man, also appreciates the modern-day resonance of Sondheim’s lyrics. “There’s a song I love called ‘Your Fault.’ I did a parody of it for Lagunatics a while back. The City Council was bickering with each other, trying to place the blame and nobody wanted to take responsibility. That’s especially true in our current political environment. It resonates more today than ever. My narrator has a line when the cast is thinking about killing him. He says, ‘Trust me, you don’t want to live in chaos.’ That means more to me now than it would have prior to the last presidential administration, and even with what’s still going on now. We live in chaotic times. Much more chaotic than when the play was originally produced in the late ‘80s.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of No Square Theatre

(L-R) Grace Gilchrist (Milky White), Jonathan Haidl (Baker) and Emma Hutchinson (Baker’s Wife)

“One of the biggest themes in this show is self-serving acts versus acts that benefit the community,” said Hutchinson. “Fairytales are full of platitudes. They’re black and white. Learning to be comfortable with the in-between and being forced to hold two opposing ideas at the same time is challenging. That’s what Sondheim does best.”

Giving actors room to roam

Several performers point to Director Joe Lauderdale’s strong leadership as essential to the production’s success. Lauderdale doesn’t stray from the text, but he’s comfortable giving his actors a lot of leeway in how they interpret their roles.

“We’ve tried a lot of weird things,” Lauderdale said. “Maybe we keep them or maybe we don’t. But I hope I’ve inspired the actors to try things. I don’t want them waiting for me to tell them what to do. I tell them, ‘You do it. You think of the most wonderful thing you can do with this character. We’ll take it from there. We’ll keep it, we’ll change it, we’ll get rid of it.’ The important thing is that the actors are highly involved in that creation.”

For Harryman, the ambiguity of the script has given him a lot of creative latitude. “The role of the Mysterious Man is a challenge because there’s not a lot of help from the script,” he said. “I’m finding I enjoy that role more than I anticipated. There’s a lot more humor in it than I originally thought.”

Plus, Harryman said, his age helps him see deeper textures in the character than he would have at earlier stages in life. “Without giving too much away, my character’s journey allows him to make amends for mistakes he made in his past. The older I get, the more I find value in that kind of thing. The more experiences I accumulate, the more there is to look back on and wish I would have done different. It’s nice to see somebody make amends and get resolution.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of No Square Theatre

Robert Harryman plays both the narrator and the Mysterious Man

The benefits and burdens of an intimate stage

One of the many advantages of No Square Theatre’s stage is the intimacy and immediacy it creates with its audience.

“This space puts the audience in the middle of the action,” said Hutchinson. “The scale of our set brings you inside this fantasy world. When you walk in the door, you immediately think, ‘Wow, I’m actually in the woods!’”

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of No Square Theatre

(L-R) Juliet Schulein (Witch), Jonathan Haidl (Baker) and Emma Hutchinson (Baker’s Wife)

From her position behind the piano and up onstage, Ward is even more removed from the actors than the audience. “Because No Square is so small, and Joe is so imaginative, the audience is with these characters. Unlike the Artists’ Theatre, the Playhouse or a Broadway show with an orchestra pit, there’s no distance between the audience and the stage. They’re as deep in the woods as the characters.”

The result is an interactive experience, with the audience nearly becoming part of the production. “Theater in the round, with an audience on three sides of the stage, changes the whole feeling. The audience on one side can see the reactions of the audience on the other, so it’s almost like looking into a mirror, watching yourself watching the show,” Ward said.

That’s both exhilarating and frightening for the actors. “They still have to be theatrical, but they can’t go so over-the-top that they scare the audience,” said Ward.

Lauderdale pointed to both the benefits and burdens this intimacy places on the actors. “What people don’t realize is that the audience is another character in the play. Their reactions inspire the actors. But if they’re lackluster, then the actors tend to be lackluster. Even though the actor’s job is to be the same in every performance, it just happens. The plight of the characters is so immediate because the space is so intimate. The audience has no choice but to be part of the story.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of No Square Theatre

Costume designer Brigitte Harper once again achieved the extraordinary with her designs for this production of “Into the Woods.” She was assisted by Deborah Paswaters, who created the witch’s cape and Susan Elliott (owner of the local giftshop Twig), who created Milky White.

The Sondheim challenge

Every member of the cast and crew I interviewed said the same two things – (1) performing Sondheim is a challenge and (2) when you have the opportunity, you never say no.

“Sondheim always comes with its inherent challenges,” said Hutchinson. “The material is so rich and deep, and the amount of melodic complexity, lyrical complexity and the tone of the show is very interesting. These whimsical fairytales are tinged with satire. They take the audience into a kind of creeping darkness in the background of the second act. The combination of all these things requires a lot of balancing to bring everything together to create a compelling performance. It’s a fun challenge.”

For performers, Sondheim’s productions seem to embody the old principle, “What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.”

“I keep wondering lately why I’m so exhausted,” said Ward, who plays every Sondheim number for two hours straight. “Each actor has their own songs, but as the sole musician, I’ve got them all. It’s challenging. Going back to ‘regular’ shows feels like nothing after Sondheim.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of No Square Theatre

Kristin Cortenes (Cinderella) takes time with Roxanna Ward’s dog, Buddy. There are plenty of dogs off-stage supporting this production. Both Music Director Ward and Director Joe Lauderdale say the dogs help maintain a calmer atmosphere during the stress of rehearsals.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of No Square Theatre

Kristin Cortenes (Cinderella) auditions alongside Buddy and Joe Lauderdale’s dog, Cher

Ward promised one reluctant auditioner that the production would make him a better actor. “I told him, ‘It’s like doing something that’s too much for you. It will probably be harder than anything you’ve done before. But you’re going to end up being better because of it.’” Her prediction proved true.

The serendipity of community theatre

No Square Theatre draws from an uncommonly talented pool of thespians. Many are former professionals, some of whom have toured on Broadway. Several are classically trained and performed throughout college. Still, the beauty of community theater is that everyone – from every walk of life – is encouraged to tryout.

In one serendipitous someday-my-prince-will-come moment, Ward was sitting outside the theater with Artistic Director Bree Burgess Rosen, watching their dogs play.

“It was a beautiful day and this guy walked by, obviously coming from the beach,” Ward said. “His shirt was off, but he wore these black pants like he was a waiter or something. Gorgeous young man. I said to Bree, ‘Now THAT is a prince!’

“I yelled, ‘Hey, do you sing?’ I was joking, but he said he did. Levi Peterson is an actor, focused on getting into film and television, but working as a bartender at the Hotel Laguna. So, I took him inside and had him sing ‘Happy Birthday.’ Then he sang for Joe, and now he’s Cinderella’s prince and our wolf.

“Those little stories are my favorite. You meet somebody and say, ‘We have this little theater. Come down.’ Then they end up working there for 10 years.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of No Square Theatre

(L-R) Levi Peterson (Cinderella’s Prince) rehearses with Justin McCoy (Rapunzel’s Prince)

The fine art of collaboration

“Musicals are plays, but the last collaborator is your audience,” Sondheim once said. “So you’ve got to wait ‘til the last collaborator comes in before you can complete the collaboration.”

Never is this observation truer than inside No Square Theatre’s intimate venue. Likewise, this cast and crew – some of whom have had decades of experience with this production – bring their own life experiences, fears, triumphs, regrets and heartaches to the stage.

“The musical is much deeper than most people realize,” said Lauderdale. “I would love for people to come into this world with no memory of the movie (which I like, but it’s a different story). Come with an open mind and heart to find new things about the play and discover different interpretations of roles that seem iconic (I’m especially thinking of the witch). That’s what I hope. I hope people come with open minds, open hearts and open spirits and allow this story to affect them.”

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of No Square Theatre

(L-R) Juliet Schulein (Witch), Rachael Valdez (Rapunzel) and Justin McCoy (Rapunzel’s Prince)

To paraphrase Sondheim, every actor brings their life experiences to their roles, something deeper than whatever is on the page. And every audience plays its own unique part. That’s what keeps theater alive. That’s why it persists.

Into the Woods will premiere on Thursday, June 2 and run through Sunday, June 5. For tickets and additional information, visit No Square Theatre’s website at https://www.nosquare.org/.

