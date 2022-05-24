Laguna Canyon channel replacement project 052422

Laguna Canyon channel replacement project, with landscaping plan, moves forward

By SARA HALL

After more than two hours of discussion, the Planning Commission last week unanimously approved a project that would replace a portion of the Laguna Canyon channel, remove and/or change the landscaping and alter pedestrian walkways.

Commissioners voted 4-0 (Commissioner Susan Whitin was absent) on Wednesday (May 18 to approve Orange County Public Works’ request for design review and a Coastal Development Permit for replacement of approximately 1,200 feet of the channel from upstream of Laguna Canyon Frontage Road to downstream of Woodland Drive.

The project consists of removal and replacement of the concrete channel in-kind, modifications to pedestrian crossings, replacement of hardscape and landscaping and removal of existing trees adjacent to the project limits that pose a risk to the channel.

Some of the existing trees (five pine trees and three sycamore trees) are proposed to be removed due to their health and impact on the concrete channel. The proposed plan calls for eight new native trees to be planted, including western redbud and sycamore trees.

Ultimately, commissioners approved the DR and CDP with direction for staff to consider the comments made by commissioners regarding overall landscape recommendations (primarily focused on more smaller trees if larger trees are unacceptable by regional or state agencies), maintain the nine feet width for the sidewalk, future potential for pathway lighting and pay stations instead of parking meters.

After discussing possible alternative plans, primarily focused on trying to prevent the removal of the mature trees along the project location, commissioners agreed that there was no better feasible idea and that the channel needed to be maintained.

“This is a necessary project,” said Commission Chair Pro Tem Jorg Dubin. “It’s unfortunate that there’s potential for losing old growth trees, it’s a sensitive subject here in the community, as we all know.”

They’ve explored the possibility of maintaining the trees and clearly there are issues, he added. Although there is potential for groves of smaller trees, an idea several commissioners supported.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach/County of Orange

A rendering of the Laguna Canyon channel project

There is also a sense of urgency with the project and potential timeline conflict with the Sawdust Festival, Dubin noted, which can hopefully be worked out to be the least disruptive possible.

“The county and the city and all of us want to do the best we can in terms of minimizing the impact to the neighborhood,” he said.

There are a lot of cracks and spots with “potential for failure” along the entire length of the channel in this area, Dubin said. This channel failed previously, he noted, referencing when approximately 265 feet of the left side of the channel wall failed and collapsed during heavy storm events in February 2019. An investigation determined the primary contributor to the failure was the adjacent mature trees.

“We don’t want to revisit another situation like that,” he said.

A number of issues, that mostly have to do with aesthetics, have been raised and addressed, he added.

City staff will oversee the project as it moves forward to ensure the comments expressed by commissioners and the public are being taken into account and that public impact is minimized, Dubin said.

“I’m confident that we can work together to come up with something that not only keeps the community safe for future potential flooding events, but also creates an interesting aesthetic and a better pathway, (with) fencing and all the other elements that go along with it,” Dubin said.

Commissioner Steve Kellenberg was the strongest voice on the dais for the effort to keep the mature trees intact or, the more feasible idea, replacing them with large trees. If that wasn’t possible, he suggested groves/groupings of smaller trees.

“I’ve been convinced that the flood control channel work needs to be done in its entirety. I’ve also been convinced that, as much as it draws small tears to my eyes, those pine trees are probably history,” Kellenberg said. “On the tree removal subject, I’m kind of conceding (for) the structural and functional need for the project.”

The size of the tree being removed should be considered in good faith when it’s replaced, he said.

“If we’re not going to get bigger trees, we should get more smaller trees,” Kellenberg said. “(That would) actually create a landscape composition that’s more than just low-level shrub and ground plant.”

They aren’t as much of a structural threat and would create a more pleasant pedestrian experience, he noted. Within the constraints of the utilities, they need at least three times as many understory trees as what was proposed in the plan.

They also need to be composed in a more organic, natural planning concept and not spaced so uniformly.

Overall, commissioners were supportive of getting larger trees, particularly on the Laguna Canyon side of the road, but concurred that Caltrans approval didn’t sound likely to happen. Their agreed-upon second choice are clusters of smaller trees.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach/County of Orange

The landscape concept plan for the Laguna Canyon channel project

Kellenberg was less accepting of the landscape program, which should be studied further, he said. There are a handful of points that need responses and more review. It needs more work, he added.

Kellenberg had some specific recommendations, including that the planting program for the area around the park isn’t consistent with the original plan or species and it should be reviewed.

After hearing concerns for privacy from the adjacent neighbors, the planting should also be more vertical, with denser and faster-growing foliage to ensure better screening, Kellenberg said.

More native species should also be used in certain portions, depending on the design, he added.

Kellenberg also suggested keeping the existing width of the nine-foot sidewalk.

Dubin also suggested looking into pathway lighting and pay stations instead of parking meters.

Ultimately, the approved motion included that the project consider both Kellenberg’s and Dubin’s suggestions.

Click open story button to continue reading…

Following up on a staff comment, Kellenberg suggested “disconnecting” the landscape portion from the remaining structural flood control project.

It’s certainly possible to split it up, noted City Engineer Mark Trestik, but that creates challenges with getting the county to fund the landscaping portion. Approvability through Caltrans might also be an issue, he added. They’ve already asked for larger trees and were denied, so it would be a “gamble” to ask again but ultimately unlikely to be allowed, he noted.

Although Commission Chair Steve Goldman didn’t support bifurcating the project, he did agree with making a recommendation to city council to expand the landscape plan, an opinion the other commissioners ultimately agreed with in the motion for approval.

That makes a lot of sense, Dubin agreed.

They’d also love to replant larger trees, noted Austin Morgan, project manager for Orange County Public Works, but they have to adhere to Caltrans regulations.

Their biggest concern is flood control, he emphasized. It’s hard to tell what the look and use of that area will be in the future, but they want to ensure the channel wall doesn’t fail.

“For the flood control district, we don’t enjoy ripping out trees,” Morgan said, “but at the end of the day, we need to ensure the flood protection to the community and maintain the existing conveyance in this area.”

This project has a lot of utility constraints, so they have to be very surgical and cautious of planting trees in that area, Morgan said, responding to the suggestion of clusters of smaller trees. They identified the areas of least potential to conflict with utilities for the proposal, he added.

After the channel collapsed in 2019, an emergency repair was needed to maintain flood protection to the community. A temporary repair was implemented to fix a collapsed wall, remove adjacent trees, and add bracing to prevent additional failures.

The channel adjacent to the Frontage Road mini-park was not braced, and the wall tilt in that section is above what is considered allowable. Therefore, the current project includes the replacement of the channel between Laguna Canyon Frontage Road and Woodland Drive with a permanent solution.

Mature trees were the primary contributor to a previous collapse of the channel, Morgan noted. This project is meant to replace the damaged sections and remove features (tree roots) that pose a potential future risk to the channel.

The county explored multiple options to protect the existing trees between the channel and Laguna Canyon Road, Morgan said.

The county-hired arborist determined that “the only way to prevent the risk of root encroachment along the wall would be a full tree removal.” An engineer also determined the tree roots applied “very large lateral pressures against the walls” which was “very detrimental to the wall and likely led to the collapse.”

In order to construct the channel, a shoring system approximately four feet behind the existing channel wall is required and the trees must be removed to safely install the shoring. Even with a customized shoring, there’s still some heavy elements that need to be lifted, Morgan noted.

The arborist assessed the trees and determined they wouldn’t survive construction, Morgan noted.

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach/WCA

Trees currently hanging over the Laguna Canyon channel

During public comment on the item, Bob Borthwick, the landscape architect who designed the mini-park at Woodland Drive and the frontage road, said that the existing look and feel of the area will be drastically changed with the removal of the large trees.

The current wide path and large trees create the conditions for a beautiful landscape, he said. The decorative railing will also be an improvement, he added. The problem is that there are no large trees proposed, so he suggested more native trees in the 10-foot-wide planter area next to the channel on the Laguna Canyon Road side.

“(It) would make a huge improvement to the project for generations to come,” Borthwick said. “This stone is crying out for majestic trees to provide shade to complement the frontage rod neighborhood.”

In a letter to city and county staff, Borthwick noted that street trees adjacent to the curb were allowed and recommended Catalina cherry, as it’s a native tree that’s fairly vertical and will break up the long expanse of street frontage along the channel when the existing trees are removed. To achieve a more organic and informal streetscape, he suggested that the street trees be spaced in varied, asymmetrical locations to avoid formality.

He’d also like to see more native toyons or lemonade berry trees, which are currently planted in the area and doing “beautifully.”

“That would create a bit more of a riparian feeling and maybe use a few less grasses,” he said.

It’s an important project and he hopes they can find a good resolution for everyone, Borthwick said.

Other public speakers asked that the new landscape be consistent with what’s already there, urged planners to keep the mature trees, and noted that Caltrans regulations are more of recommendations, not strict laws.

Several suggested strengthening the channel even more or better contain the tree roots, so there’s less chance of failure but the area could still get larger trees and a more robust landscape.

While a thicker wall would be stronger, it would still need to be shored somewhere and the thicker the channel, the further back the shoring has to be, Morgan said, replying to the public comments. He doesn’t believe the trees could survive that, he added. And planting new large trees would still require Caltrans approval.

“Assuming we can get Caltrans to bend on their rules and, from my experience, Caltrans has been challenging to work with,” Morgan said.

The county considers this an “urgent” situation, Morgan said, and they hope to start as soon as September.

Since the existing sidewalk along Laguna Canyon Road will be closed and parking eliminated for the duration of construction, the three pedestrian crossings will be closed during construction. To maintain access to the existing sidewalk along the Laguna Canyon Frontage Road during construction, a temporary pathway will be provided along Woodland Drive adjacent to the site with screened fencing and water barriers to protect pedestrians from vehicles. Temporary striping will be used to delineate the lane reductions during construction.

The existing pedestrian bridges that traverse the channel do not meet ADA standards. The project proposes to demolish the most southern pedestrian bridge, closest to the Laguna Canyon Frontage Road entrance. The bridge north of the most southern bridge that is in front of the Sawdust Festival building and next to the Sawdust Festival bus stop will be replaced with a 22-foot-wide ADA compliant crossing. The most northern bridge crossing near Woodland Drive will be removed and relocated to Woodland Drive, where an eight-foot ADA compliant crossing will be installed.

~~~~~~~~

Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.