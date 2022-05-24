NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 41  |  May 24, 2022

Winning poets to read their works 052422

Winning poets to read their works on June 4

The winning poets of the 24th Annual John Gardiner Poetry Contest will read their works at the Laguna Beach Public Library on Saturday, June 4 at 11 a.m. A reception with refreshments will follow. The community is invited to share in this event. 

Winning poets Gardiner

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mary Hurlbut

John Gardiner, beloved local poet, for whom the contest is named

The theme for the next year’s contest will be announced at the event.

Free copies of the booklet of poems, titled “This Fragile Life,” will be available at the library after June 4. The annual contest and booklet are funded by the Friends of Laguna Beach Library. 

The contest is named after John Gardiner who was a beloved local poet and former master of ceremonies of the program.

Laguna Beach Public Library is located at 363 Glenneyre St., Laguna Beach. For more information, call 949.497.1733.

 

