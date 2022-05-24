NewLeftHeader

overcast clouds

63.0°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 41  |  May 24, 2022

Bike Safety Expo 2022 hosted by LBPD 052422

Bike Safety Expo 2022 hosted by LBPD at TOW

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

The Laguna Beach Police Department conducted a Bike Safety Expo on Sunday, May 22 at Top of the World Elementary School. A large crowd gathered for the activities, and children brought their bikes for a safety inspection and had the opportunity to register them via 529 Garage. 

bike safety crowd

Click on photo for a larger image

Vendors included LB Dojo, Troy Lee Design, Laguna Cyclery and many more

bike safety johnson, calvert, jonah

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Captain Rachel Johnson, Chief Jeff Calvert with Jonah

bike safety snow cone truck

Click on photo for a larger image

Crowd gets ready to watch BMX riders

bike safety BMX rider

Click on photo for a larger image

BMX rider performs stunts

bike safety extracting from car

Click on photo for a larger image

Member of LBFD demonstrates tools used to extract people from vehicles

bike safety obstacle course

Click on photo for a larger image

Little guys navigate the obstacle course

There was face painting, an obstacle course and a bounce house for the kids to enjoy. Plus, a raffle to win a Tony Hawk helmet and two children’s bikes.

It was a great day to learn about bike safety.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.