NewLeftHeader

overcast clouds

63.0°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 41  |  May 24, 2022

Art in Public Places FP 052422

“Art in Public Places” – A Tranquil Place by Jason Kopydlowski

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Some of the art you see around Laguna Beach is the result of two city programs: “Public Art and Murals” and “Art in Public Places.” The goals of the Public Art and Murals and Art in Public Places (adopted in 1986) initiatives are to create diverse art installations of the highest quality that will, over decades, reflect the city itself and its citizens, and improve the quality of life; and to be a source of pride to all Laguna Beach residents.

art in walkway

Click on photo for a larger image

Brown’s Park is located at 515 S. Coast Highway 

Installed in 2002, A Tranquil Place was created by Jason Kopydlowski and installed in Brown’s Park in 2002. It consists of a cast bronze sculptural table and two chairs, with a backdrop of a mosaic brick wall. It was funded by the City of Laguna Beach and is part of the Artist Designed Benches series.

A Tranquil Place invites Coast Highway pedestrians into Brown’s Park, a charming 300-foot long “pocket park” that also boasts a fabulous ocean view. At the end of the walkway overlooking the sea, visitors can view Raymond Persinger’s Sound and Sight, a poetry-infused bronze and colored glass panel railing.

art in close up chair

Click on photo for a larger image

Sit and rest 

To honor the family who donated the land for the park, one of the bronze books on the table is titled Browns. Of his sculptures, Kopydlowski said, “As people pass by this homage to the history of the city, I invited all to rest and sit on the artwork and enjoy the public space.”

Kopydlowski went to the University of Arizona on a football scholarship, but gave it up to enroll in the Laguna College of Art + Design where he studied sculpture and fine art. He has done sculptures, paintings and murals for many cities and corporations. He changed his professional name to Jay Scott, focusing on abstract paintings and is now the owner/artist of Jay Scott Studios in Atlanta, Georgia. 

art in brick wall

Click on photo for a larger image

His first major public commission

As a professional artist, Scott took the art market by storm after his first major public commission for Laguna in 2002. After that, he was asked to create artwork for The Water Polo Hall of Fame, The City of Nashville, Warner Brothers, Compact Computers, Wings West and even the United States military. His talents were utilized in Hollywood special effects as well as within the toy industry. His paintings are very contemporary with a strong emphasis upon texture, and he admits that he constantly tries to walk the line between abstraction and realism. As described, even his most minimalistic work evokes a distinctive mood. Hundreds of private and corporate collectors have fallen in love with his versatility and style. 

This is the 60th article in our weekly series featuring Art in Public Places. Since there are more than 100 pieces of public art scattered throughout Laguna, it will take a while to cover them all.

For a map of Art in Public Places (not every piece is listed), click here

To apply for the Arts in Public Places program, click here.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.