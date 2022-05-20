NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 40  |  May 20, 2022

Panga boat lands on Agate Street Beach 052022

Panga boat lands on Agate Street Beach, CBI takes custody of 14 individuals

On Wednesday, May 18 at 9:44 a.m., Laguna Beach Police Officers were dispatched to the area of Agate Street Beach in reference to a panga boat landing, according to Laguna Beach Police Sgt. Cornelius Ashton. 

Panga boat lands on beach

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

Panga boat landing on Agate Street Beach 

A resident observed a panga boat run ashore and observed approximately 16 individuals running towards 100 Agate St. Officers immediately detained nine individuals at Agate Street and Ocean Way. 

Panga boat lands boat and belongings

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

Individuals came ashore, leaving the abandoned panga boat with belongings behind 

The same resident witnessed five individuals board a parked vehicle at 1300 S. Coast Highway, where officers then detained the five occupants.   

Panga boat lands closeup

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

Closeup of 12 gallons of gasoline left aboard the panga boat with life vests scattered along the Agate Street Beach shoreline

Assistance was requested from the Newport Beach Police Department, Orange County Sheriff’s Department and Maritime Coordination Center (MCC). 

US Customs and Border Protection agents responded and took over the investigation. CBI took custody of the 14 individuals pending further investigation. 

Approximately 12 gallons of gasoline was found aboard the panga boat and life vests were found scattered along the shoreline of Agate Street Beach.

 View a video of the panga boat landing on Agate Street Beach with the occupants fleeing onshore.

Video courtesy of Helene Gates

 

