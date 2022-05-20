NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 40  |  May 20, 2022

Village Laguna monthly meeting 052022

Village Laguna monthly meeting to feature OC Supervisor Foley

This month’s Village Laguna general meeting will be Monday, May 23 at 7 p.m. on Zoom. Their guest speaker is Katrina Foley. She was elected supervisor for the Second District last year. She is running in the Fifth District (Laguna Beach’s) in June, where she would replace Lisa Bartlett, who is running for Congress.

Before becoming a supervisor, Foley served for 12 years on the Costa Mesa City Council and was its first directly elected mayor. Village Laguna looks forward to hearing her concerns about the county and sharing theirs.

Village Laguna Foley

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of O.C. Supervisor Katrina Foley

OC Supervisor Katrina Foley

Village Laguna was founded in 1971. It is a non-profit mutual-benefit community organization. More than 50 years ago, concerned citizens opposed the construction of high-rise buildings along the Laguna Beach coastline and later helped create Main Beach Park, the city’s “Window to the Sea.”

Village Laguna’s mission statement is to preserve, enhance, and celebrate the unique village character and cultural heritage of Laguna Beach; to foster community spirit and address social needs; and to work toward restoring and protecting our ocean and coastal habitats.

For more information about Village Laguna, visit www.villagelaguna.org.

All are welcome. To request the Zoom link, email Village Laguna at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

