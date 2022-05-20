NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 40  |  May 20, 2022

Kids take over Laguna Art Museum FP 052022

Kids take over Laguna Art Museum during “Outside the Lines Summer Day Camps” and “Kids’ Night Out”

The school year is quickly coming to an end, which means it’s the perfect time for kids to explore the world around them, filling their days with unique experiences that expand their imagination. This summer, Laguna Art Museum (LAM) will provide opportunities for kids to unleash their creativity during “Outside the Lines Summer Day Camps” and “Kids’ Night Out” programming, where kids can get messy and cut loose.

“We believe that art is for all ages and that kids can enjoy the museum just as much as adults,” said Julie Perlin Lee, executive director of Laguna Art Museum. “The Outside the Lines Summer Day Camps and Kids’ Night Out programs are the next step in educating kids about the importance of art and exploring their creative side.”

Kids take over crafts

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Art Museum

“Outside the Lines Summer Day Camps” take place in July for two age groups

Outside the Lines Summer Day Camps will offer four sessions starting in July for ages 6-9 and 10-12. These single-day summer camps transform the museum into a space for creative expression and exploration – no matter how messy it gets.

Parents can take the night off during Kids’ Night Out on August 19 and 26, when kids take over the museum for a special, fun-filled night of art-making and learning about the museum’s permanent collection. LAM’s education team will provide young learners with dinner, art-related activities and opportunities to explore exhibitions.

Schedule of Events:

–Outside the Lines Summer Day Camp: Gallery Groovin’ on Wednesday, July 13 from 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Geared for ages 6-9.

–Outside the Lines Summer Day Camp: People, Portraits, Personalities on Wednesday, July 20 from 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Geared to ages 10-12.

Laguna Beach Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach.

For more information, visit www.lagunaartmuseum.org.

 

