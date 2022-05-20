NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 40  |  May 20, 2022

Laguna Board of REALTORS 052022

Laguna Board of REALTORS® host Senator Dave Min

On Friday, May 13, the Laguna Board of REALTORS® (LBOR) held their 98th Annual Membership Meeting. Each year, the REALTOR® members and their Affiliates get an update from the board of directors. Traditionally, there is a keynote speaker from outside their ranks who shares some insight that is relevant to the mission of assisting with real estate transactions and advocating for property ownership.

This year’s speaker was Dave Min elected in 2020 to represent Orange County’s 37th State Senate District, which includes the cities of Anaheim Hills, Costa Mesa, Huntington Beach, Irvine, Laguna Beach, Laguna Woods, Lake Forest, Newport Beach, Orange, Tustin and Villa Park. LBOR was thrilled and honored to have Senator Min address the members at the Neighborhood Congregational Church.   

Senator Min is the son of Korean immigrants who grew up during the Korean War, at a time when food was scarce and the economy was struggling. Thanks to the generosity of American GIs, his parents came to appreciate the unique flavor and texture of Spam as well as the values that America has always stood for. They came to the United States in 1971, got married and had two sons. Their story is the American Dream, and it’s a story that has been shared by millions of other new Americans over the past several centuries.

Laguna Board of REALTORS Min

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Matt Kern

Courtesy of Laguna Board of REALTORS®

Laguna Board of REALTORS® President Laura Baptista and Senator Dave Min

Because of the values Min inherited from his parents, including a passionate love of this country and what it has always represented, he has spent his career in public service, working to improve the economic opportunities available to working families. After graduating from Wharton and Harvard Law School, he began his career at the Securities and Exchange Commission, turning down higher paying jobs to try to hold Wall Street accountable in the aftermath of the Enron and WorldCom accounting scandals. He went on to work for U.S. Senator Charles Schumer as a senior economic policy adviser and then the Center for American Progress as an economic policy director before coming back home to California to teach at UCI.

During his time in Washington, DC, he helped to develop solutions to the subprime mortgage crisis, including several of the leading mortgage modification programs, and oversaw the development of the leading proposal on how to transition the mortgage financing companies Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac into a sustainable, equitable mortgage finance system of the future.

With the audience hanging on every word the senator spoke about his accomplishments and agenda in the nation’s capital, he aggressively addressed many of the greatest challenges of our age, such as: climate change, offshore drilling, concern for future transit and accessible water while adding additional housing. Min also discussed the state’s plan for the $96 billion surplus to provide relief as a gas tax rebate, funds for wildfire prevention technology and additional hand crews in the canyon, to name a few. In closing, he stated his passion is to be a leading voice against Asian hate crimes. 

For more information on the Laguna Board of REALTORS®, visit www.lagunarealtors.org.

 

