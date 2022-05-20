NewLeftHeader

mist

58.6°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 40  |  May 20, 2022

Community ribbon cutting celebrates 052022

Community ribbon cutting celebrates InFlow Card

On Wednesday, May 11, the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce officially welcomed InFlow Card to its family with a ribbon cutting at its offices in Laguna Beach. The same evening, as fire burned acres of trees, business leaders gathered to celebrate a card that worked to preserve our wildlife. 

Community ribbon cutting scissors

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos by Evelina Pentcheva

(L-R) Dawn Kamber, InFlow Card Founder Shad East, LBCC Board Chairman J.J. Ballesteros, LBCC Board Treasurer Doug Vogel and Chamber Ambassador Jennifer Halbert

Guests who visited that evening, enjoyed both the courtyard and office deck overlooking Woods Cove. Social Artist CEO Shad East was awarded certificates from Laguna Beach Chamber Interim President/CEO Paula Hornbuckle-Arnold and Dawn Kamber before sharing a few words about building more community and connectivity in Laguna Beach. 

Community ribbon cutting trio

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) LBCC Events and Marketing Manager Erin Slattery, LBCC Interim President/CEO Paula Hornbuckle-Arnold and Shad East

East, with Co-CEO Mario Contreras, created the InFlow Card to address environmental stewardship as well as a seamless user interface experience. As philanthropy matters to the team, for every card purchased, the company plants a tree on a nature trail at https://pausetogether.org/. The card, when waved by an NFC-capable phone, instantly uploads a full profile. In a matter of seconds, the table is set to connect on multiple handles. With space to add all social accounts, contact information and business profiles with easy updates, InFlow keeps one’s contact current regardless of job or name changes. 

Community ribbon cutting Hanauer

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Shad East and Joe Hanauer

As an entrepreneur, East found himself meeting hundreds of colleagues, yet lacking the bandwidth to follow up. “With this technology, I can cultivate deeper relationships to maximize opportunities during this post-pandemic growth phase. I imagine a brighter future with more human connection, mental wellness and screen time reduction,” East said.

The InFlow Card promotes efficiency for all involved. To learn more, visit https://inflowcard.com.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.