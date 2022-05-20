NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 40  |  May 20, 2022

Fair Game 052022

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

Laguna Food Pantry finds challenges in serving the growing number of struggling families

TOM MARCHI received an S.O.S. from Anne Belyea, executive director of the Laguna Food Pantry.

 As you might imagine, “inflation is impacting all of us and hitting those struggling financially the hardest,” said Belyea. “Typically, Laguna Food Pantry volunteers register two to three new families a day. In the past two days, 19 new families reached out for help with groceries to feed their children. (While) rising food costs have decreased food donations.”

She also said that Laguna Food Pantry is now buying 900 dozen eggs per week. You read that right, 900 dozen per week! Previously, those were all donated. So just imagine that extra, unbudgeted new expense…although Anne did tell me that they’ve negotiated “a great price.”

They also need milk and produce.

Help is needed and appreciated. If you’re in a position, consider reaching out. For more information, go to www.lagunafoodpantry.org.

Fair Game SNL Laguna Food Pantry

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Food Pantry

A Laguna Food Pantry volunteer helps process donations to a needy family

• • •

The Laguna Beach Police Department is conducting a Bike Safety Expo on Sunday, May 22 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Top of the World Elementary School.

There’s a lot planned: First off, residents are encouraged to bring their bikes for a safety inspection and to register them via 529 Garage; there will also be a BMX rider performance at 12 and 1:30 p.m., along with a fire department demonstration at 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Fair Game BMX bike jumping

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

BMX rider completes successful jump at recent bike rodeo

For family fun there will be a balloon artist, face painting, a photo booth, bounce house and obstacle course.

Vendors joining for the day include not only the LBPD, but LB Dojo, Troy Lee Design, Laguna Cyclery and more.

And, there will also be a raffle to win not only a signed Tony Hawk helmet, but a number of other items.

Join ‘em, it’ll be fun.

• • •

With the recent reports of a mountain lion visiting Laguna Beach, Laguna Beach Animal Shelter, in conjunction with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, will present a workshop titled “Living with Wildlife.” And, mountain lions will be a topic, I’m told.

The workshop takes place at the Susi Q Center Community Room from 6-7 p.m. on Monday, May 23.

Check it out.

Fair Game mountain lion

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Beach Animal Shelter

Find out more about our recent visitor in an upcoming Laguna Beach Animal Shelter workshop

• • •

Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley will host her first State of the County address next Wednesday, May 25. The address will provide updates on countywide accomplishments throughout the past year and offer a preview of future initiatives. 

The address will take place from 11 a.m.-12 p.m., followed by an old-fashioned BBQ on the historic Old Orange County Courthouse lawn, located at 211 W. Santa Ana Blvd., Santa Ana

Residents who want to attend should RSVP to bit.ly/kfsotc, as seating is limited.

• • •

Correction: In Tuesday’s issue of Fair Game, I mistakenly wrote that an initiative requiring a public vote for new hotel construction and remodels “was supported by Laguna Residents First.” Shortly after publication I was corrected by Laguna Residents First co-founder David Raber saying that they weren’t, in fact, connected to the initiative. I apologize for the error and any confusion.

Even Raber admitted that the backers of that initiative are flying under the radar, although some names have emerged unsubstantiated later this week.

 

