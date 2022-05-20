NewLeftHeader

The Barefoot Movement at Laguna Live FP 051722

The Barefoot Movement at Laguna Live!’s Bluegrass & BBQ

Named “Band of the Year’ by the International Bluegrass Music Association, The Barefoot Movement will be performing at Laguna Live!’s Bluegrass & BBQ on Sunday, June 12 from 4-7 p.m.

Alongside the excellent music, attendees can enjoy BBQ by local favorite Gnarly Q, beer by the Salty Bear Brewing Company and wine from Bianchi Winery in a picturesque setting at Laguna Beach College of Art. 

The Barefoot Movement musicians

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Live!

The Barefoot Movement

Tickets in advance are available at www.lagunalive.org. Cost: $100 VIP which includes the concert, BBQ, a reserved table and table service; $40 for the concert and BBQ; and $20 for the concert only. Non-VIP seating is theater style, general admission, chairs provided. Tickets at the door: $50 for the concert & BBQ, $25 for the concert only and $25 for the BBQ (with pre-bought concert). No outside food or beverages are permitted. 

Laguna Beach College of Art is located at 2222 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach.

 

