NewLeftHeader

overcast clouds

60.3°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 39  |  May 17, 2022

Sixth Annual SchoolPower Three Clubs Barefoot 051722

Sixth Annual SchoolPower Three Clubs Barefoot Canyon Classic and BBQ raises $65,000+

Photos by Scott Brashier

The Three Clubs Barefoot Canyon Classic benefiting SchoolPower is one of the absolute highlights of the year at The Ranch and sells out quickly. This year was no exception. On Monday, May 9, several teams of brave barefoot golfers took their three clubs and tackled the course. Eighty golfers participated in this festive event hosted by Hobie Surf Shop and The Ranch at Laguna Beach.

sixth annual feet

Click on photo for a larger image

No shoes allowed! 

SchoolPower is the parent volunteer-based, nonprofit education foundation that has raised money for Laguna Beach public schools since 1981. For the past six years, they have partnered with Hobie Surf Shop and The Ranch to hold this “anything goes” golf tourney.

sixth annual team ranch and hobie custom

Click on photo for a larger image

Custom team – The Ranch and Hobie 

This year’s event raised more than $65,000 to support Laguna Beach students. 

New this year: A foursome could be a fivesome, but it was still only three clubs and no shoes. 

sixth annual divot divas

Click on photo for a larger image

Divot Divas Team

“The Ranch and Hobie were stoked once again to host the annual SchoolPower Three-Club Barefoot Canyon Classic. It is one of our favorite days for sure,” said Mark Christy, managing partner, The Ranch. “As a lifetime resident and a product of Laguna’s school system, it is just an honor for my partners and I to give a little bit back to the schools (and the town) that have done so much for us. Plus, it’s an absolute LOL blast to turn new people on to the experience that is three-club barefoot golf. Special thanks to the incredible team from SchoolPower (Sarah, Elaine & Melissa), the Ranch staff and the volunteers who do all of the heavy lifting.”

Sponsors for the event include LALO Tequila, Montage Big Sky and Docent Brewing. Hole sponsors were Meital Taub Luxury Group, Ballesteros Real Estate Group with Coldwell Banker Realty, Laguna Presbyterian Church, Nick Alexander Imports, Farmers & Merchants Bank, Fredric H. Rubel, Mobilehealth, Monique Brown Properties, the Draper Family and SALT Vine.

sixth annual pool

Click on photo for a larger image

Evidently, any technique was allowed 

SchoolPower’s mission is to enhance the educational experience of the whole student as they grow from TK through 12th grade. From 2016-2021, SchoolPower contributed more than $4,000,000 to the Laguna Beach Unified School District to help support a wide range of programs, including academic enrichment, student experiences, social and emotional support, athletics, and music, visual and performing arts. 

sixth annual kiss my putt

Click on photo for a larger image

Team Kiss My Putt 

In past years, players implemented some nontraditional shots, including teeing off with a softball bat, driving with opposite-handed clubs and the replacement of putters with a hockey stick. 

sixth annual golf course

Click on photo for a larger image

Players and spectators

To learn more about SchoolPower, visit www.lbschoolpower.org.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.