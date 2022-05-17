Commission OKs Moss Point Beach stairway 051722

Commission OKs Moss Point Beach stairway improvements, permanent lifeguard tower

By SARA HALL

After more than an hour and a half of discussion, the Planning Commission half-heartedly approved stairway improvements and a permanent lifeguard tower at Moss Point Beach.

Commissioners voted 4-1 Wednesday (May 4) for the design review and a Coastal Development Permit for improvements to the beach access at Moss Street, including stairway reconstruction, landscaping and the installation of a permanent lifeguard tower. The project also includes the removal of one public parking space to provide adequate access for emergency response vehicles. Commissioner Steve Kellenberg was the dissenting vote.

The new staircase is meant to enhance accessibility and the viewing experience for users, while reducing retaining wall heights and increasing coastal landscape areas, explained Project Manager Matthew Oxford. Staff recommended the permanent lifeguard observation tower to replace the temporary lifeguard lookout chair to promote both public and worker safety.

The commission unanimously supported the stairs and landscape portion of the project, but weren’t wholly convinced on the need or appropriateness of a permanent lifeguard tower at the small and secluded cove. A few neighbors also spoke during public comment, supporting the stair improvements but opposing the permanent structure.

The stairs are a “huge improvement” and the viewing platforms are a good idea, Chair Pro Tem Jorg Dubin said, but the permanent structure was more of a necessity, despite being a bit incompatible with the space.

“I don’t think anybody is in disagreement with the concept that a permanent tower is a…big sore thumb down there,” Dubin said. “I’m not suggesting that I love it, but I’m saying deferring a little bit to the experts and what they deal with on a daily, yearly basis.”

It’s not the greatest design and it might feel a bit out of place in the tiny cove, but this is what’s available, it’s logical and consistent with the other permanent lifeguard towers in town, he added.

“I know that any kind of permanent structure anywhere on our scenic coast is always kind of questionable,” Dubin said.

That’s particularly true since there’s never been a permanent tower there in the past, he added, it’s not something that’s existing and is getting replaced.

On the other hand, public safety is a top priority, he countered. As a beach community with approximately six million visitors annually, the city has to take measures with that in mind.

“There’s always a balance between public safety and the environment and the scenic beauty and this is one of those cases,” Dubin said. “It’s a balancing act.”

While he understands the concerns and opposition, he leans toward agreeing with the professional city staff’s opinion that it will improve the safety of the public and employee.

Commissioner Susan Whitin pointed out that this was a top priority for the marine safety department at the council planning session earlier this year.

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

An aerial image of Moss Point Beach and cove

While Commission Chair Steve Goldman ultimately voted with the majority, he didn’t think a permanent structure was needed, although he understands the point for a lifeguard stationed seasonally at that particular beach.

It’s too much, Goldman said, it’s out of scale and crowded into the corner of the cove. The stand just looks better, he added. And on top of that, it’s money best spent elsewhere.

“If you don’t like the design, you shouldn’t pay the dollars,” Goldman said.

The funds would be better spent improving city beaches that are used more than three months a year and see greater attendance, he added.

“I think we can prioritize our dollars on our beaches better,” Goldman said.

From a priority standpoint, these structures should be built on the beaches that need them the most, Kellenberg agreed.

“These quaint, small coves, maybe they’re the last ones that end up with these and it’s only out of an act of desperation that it occurs because we’re trying to hold on to the visual character as long as we can of these types of places in our town,” he said.

The current photo compared to the rendering is like looking at a “changing of the guard,” Kellenberg said.

Looking back, Laguna has long had a wonderful beach community atmosphere, he noted: Small-scale, beautiful beaches and a funky, surf vibe.

“Looking forward, the town is becoming – or has been for a while – more so a regional tourist destination that is causing the need for…an ‘industrial’ solution for surveillance and safety oversight on our beaches,” Kellenberg said. “So you end up with this tower that looks as nice as you can probably make one look, but when you compare it to the funky, crooked…[design] representing the old culture and you look at this as the new direction requirements for the intensity of use, it’s kind of sad because you have to acknowledge the need for that but you hate to let go of this older culture and character.”

Kellenberg also mentioned policies from the city’s land use element that aim to “preserve, to the maximum extent feasible, the quality of public views from the hillsides and along the city’s shoreline” and “preserve, as much as possible, the natural character of the landscape.”

“I would struggle to find this part of the proposal consistent with those two policies,” he said.

He supported the stairway portion of the project, but not the permanent lifeguard tower.

Ultimately, Kellenberg was the lone dissenting vote and the project will move on for City Council consideration. Neighbors do have the opportunity to file an appeal of the Planning Commission decision.

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

A rendering of the proposed permanent lifeguard tower next to the current seasonal temporary lookout chair at Moss Point Beach

In 2005, the city identified that the stairs would need future replacement and began forecasting its anticipated funding requirements in the 10-Year Capital Improvement Program.

In July 2019, king tides resulted in a significant loss of sand and created a 32-inch gap between the bottom stair tread and the adjacent sand level. The stairs were subsequently closed and staff requested an emergency permit from the California Coastal Commission to add a wooden stair extension to ensure public safety and continued access to the beach.

In August 2019, CCC granted the emergency permit and conditioned approval with the requirement of a follow-up Coastal Development Permit processed and issued by the city.

During the first week of May, the CDP that was approved included plans to rehabilitate an existing viewing area at the top of the stairs with a new ramp to improve accessibility. Staff also proposed to realign the stairs for new overlook points and rest opportunities.

A mix of native and drought-tolerant plants will replace a small area currently occupied by the existing and deteriorating beach stairs. Existing native landscape will be protected in places where feasible.

The project also includes an Industrial Design Research fiberglass lifeguard observation tower that will be mounted onto a concrete caisson with an overall height of approximately 12.5 feet above the exposed bedrock at the base of the tower. The single-occupant “surveyor jr.” model is currently installed at several beaches throughout the city.

The proposed lifeguard tower’s location was selected to minimize the potential for view impacts to the residential properties along the bluff, maintain its footprint within the Moss Street right-of-way, and meet the marine safety department’s performance standards to ensure public safety is maximized with a wide-angle view of the accessible portions of the shoreline, including surrounding rock outcroppings and views of the nearshore area.

“The enclosed tower will provide lifeguards with protection from elements and the impacts associated with long sun exposure, resulting in improved readiness to ensure public safety,” Oxford said.

A lifeguard can become exhausted faster when exposed to wind, glare, heat and cold, and often sitting in an uncomfortable position (to be positioned under the umbrella’s shade), Marine Safety Chief Kevin Snow explained. When that happens effectiveness is reduced, he added.

The need for better shade and protection is understandable, said Dubin, who described his fair complexion as “sun challenged.”

Love it or hate it, there is a design consistency among all new lifeguard towers, Whitin pointed out, which will make them less of a visual distraction and easily recognizable for beachgoers in distress.

Some questioned if a permanent tower and such large-scale improvements are “overkill” for such a tiny beach. Several commissioners pointed out how small the stretch of sand is at Moss Point Beach and questioned how much use it actually gets.

Between 2016 and 2021, marine safety staff completed 5,115 ordinance enforcement contacts at the Moss Street Beach, including 176 medical aid responses, Oxford said.

“(This) is expected to increase with the overall trend of increasing beach attendance citywide,” Oxford said.

A temporary lookout chair is posted at the beach during the summer months, Marine Safety Captain Kai Bond said, but that’s consistently expanding as they see more visitors crowding onto the sand. They also anticipate that the stair improvements and a permanent tower will likely draw more people specifically to Moss Point Beach, he added.

It’s a popular spot for SCUBA diving, snorkeling, and tidepool viewing, Snow explained.

“For the size of the beach, it’s a very well frequented beach,” he said.

While the sand can be inaccessible during high tides, the water is still usable, he noted. There are safety issues during high tides, like people getting trapped around the rocky outcrop, when a lifeguard on duty is essential. They can also be in place to prevent people from entering a potentially hazardous environment, Snow added.

The proposed fiberglass tower would be the ninth permanent tower on city beaches.

It’s not necessarily the 10th most popular beach and that’s why it needs a permanent lifeguard tower, Snow noted, but it’s tied into the opportunity the larger stairway project provides.

The commission had to make several specific findings for the design review criteria, including its environmental context: “Development should preserve and, where possible, enhance the city’s scenic natural setting. Natural features, such as existing heritage trees, rock out-cropping, ridgelines and significant watercourses should be protected. Existing terrain should be utilized in the design and grading should be minimized.”

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

A rendering of the proposed stairway at Moss Point Beach (proposed permanent lifeguard tower is not shown)

Several public speakers noted that a permanent lifeguard tower does not conform to this requirement.

Local neighbor Nolan Miura commented that the project may not comply with the city’s general plan, which states that development on oceanfront bluff faces for public safety or access improvements are only permitted “when no feasible alternative exists.” And that, if constructed, development should be “visually compatible with the surrounding area to the maximum extent feasible.”

There are a number of feasible alternatives that weren’t studied or presented, he said. This opens the project up to CCC appeal, which could delay the project.

Moss Cove is a scenic, but tiny 250-foot beach surrounded by bluffs and historic homes, Miura pointed out. Building a permanent lifeguard tower is not in keeping with the natural beauty of the area or the surrounding historic houses, he said.

“It would be like painting a mustache on the Mona Lisa,” Miura said.

Although there isn’t a view impact from his house, a permanent tower will stick out like a sore thumb on the beach, Miura said.

Miura recommended the city fully investigate other alternatives that meet the objective of public and employee safety, but does not require a permanent tower.

The current stairs are a little dilapidated and the new stairway design is “magnificent,” Miura said. They also support the improved landscape plan and eliminating the parking spot to open it up for emergency vehicle access.

“Overall, we thought it was a very good improvement,” Miura said. “Overall, we were very happy with the changes.”

The rehabilitation plan was originally presented in July 2021 and, at that time, they were pleased with the design and thoroughness of the plan, Miura said, but since that time, plans have changed to include a permanent lifeguard tower.

It’s not a very active beach, said Miura, whose home overlooks the cove. There’s often nobody on the beach, even during summer, he said, sometimes the only person on the sand is the lifeguard when they are temporarily stationed there.

The tides often wash out the sand and make it unsafe for people to visit, he added, especially where there are high tides.

The primary justification is for public and employee safety, which is something they fully support, but this objective can be accomplished in other ways, Miura said, which have not been fully explored.

Protection from the sun can be accomplished by a number of shade devices, including a large umbrella, and it’s been achieved in the past, he said.

“We’ve had lifeguards sitting on towers for probably 100 years,” he said.

Miura also commented that visibility and public interactions would not be improved with an enclosed structure.

Another local neighbor, Debbie Lewis, agreed with Miura’s points and questioned why a project for a small “pocket beach” would take priority over bigger and busier beaches in the city.

Whitin noted that it’s a historically important area in a coastal town and, in that context, the entire project is “completely inappropriate.”

“I’ve been around here for some decades now…and none of these concrete stairs really represent coastal feeling,” Whitin said. “They don’t feel like you’re in a marine environment at all. They feel like buildings on the land.”

Her preference would be a wooden staircase, even though it would need to be rebuilt every 15 years or so, Whitin said. That would be a better fit with the beach environment, she commented.

“But that ship has sailed,” Whitin conceded. “To try to turn the clock back…we’re not going to do that.”

They’ve been building the concrete stairs for about a decade, she noted. Although she wishes it weren’t the case, it is what it is, Whitin concluded, and ultimately supported the project and permanent lifeguard tower.

Wooden stairs on all city beaches would be “spectacular,” Goldman agreed, but “we are where we are.”

Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.