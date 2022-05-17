NewLeftHeader

 May 17, 2022

Laguna Beach County Water District honors 051722

Laguna Beach County Water District honors waterwise garden at Gate & Garden Tour

In 2019, the Laguna Beach County Water District (LBCWD) began their relationship with the Laguna Beach Garden Club as host venue of the annual Gate & Garden Tour. Christopher Regan, assistant general manager, suggested a contest to judge the gardens that were chosen each year and the winner would be honored as “The Most Waterwise Garden” for that year.

This created much excitement among the participating homeowners and added to the overall fun of the annual Gate & Garden Tour, which took place May 7. In addition to receiving bragging rights, the homeowner received a beautiful custom mosaic that they can display in their garden. This year, garden #2 on the tour named Tutu’s Garden was the clear winner. This lush garden is owned by Suzy Lawson and was designed by local landscape designer Tom Richeson.

Laguna Beach County Water award

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Beach Garden Club

(L-R) LBCWD Water Use Efficiency Technician Jose Gallardo, Suzy Lawson receiving the “The Most Waterwise Garden” award and LBCWD Commissioner Debbie Neev

According to Lawson, “I actually call the garden ‘Tom’s garden,’ as he has an amazing eye for balance and interest and has collaborated with me for more than 30 years to create this amazing yard. The front yard was once a hodgepodge of assorted shrubs; today it is well designed with bright orange bromeliads, rare cycads and colorful giant agaves.” The star of Lawson’s collection is in the backyard – a rare cycad featuring a 10-foot spread, grown from seeds from South Africa.

Laguna Beach County Water District Commissioner Debbie Neev and Jose Gallardo, Water Use Efficiency Technician, were on hand to present the award to Lawson. When Lawson was informed that she was the winner she was beyond delighted and stated that she had worked so hard and wanted to win this award, as being “Most Waterwise” means the world to her.

“Suzy is the epitome of the enthusiastic homeowner we hope and dream for when we are assembling homes for each tour. She was a delight to work with and the Garden club will call her a friend forever,” said Laguna Beach Garden Club Gate & Garden Tour Director Susan Denton.

 

