NewLeftHeader

overcast clouds

60.3°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 39  |  May 17, 2022

Laguna Playhouse presents A Chorus Line FP 051722

Laguna Playhouse presents A Chorus Line

Laguna Playhouse is presenting one of the greatest and most celebrated musicals of all time, A Chorus Line, conceived and originally directed & choreographed by Michael Bennett, book by James Kirkwood and Nicholas Dante, music by Marvin Hamlisch, lyrics by Edward Kleban, musical direction by Ricky Pope and directed and choreographed by Luis Villabon.

“We are overjoyed to bring our subscribers and audiences this legendary musical during our historic anniversary year,” said Executive Producing Director Ellen Richard. “We will all be reminded once again of the sacrifice artists make to pursue their craft and that message feels more poignant now than ever before.” 

A Chorus Line begins previews on Thursday, May 26 and will open on Sunday, May 29 at 5:30 p.m. with performances through Sunday, June 12. 

Laguna Playhouse A Chorus Line

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Laguna Playhouse

“A Chorus Line” runs May 29 through June 12

A Chorus Line is a celebration of those unsung heroes of the American Musical Theatre: the chorus dancers – those valiant, over dedicated, underpaid, highly trained performers who back up the star or stars and often make them look even more talented than they are. It’s also about competition, and competition might easily be the common denominator that grabs the audience and holds it by the collective heartstring until the final, ultimate choices are made. The show features one powerhouse number after another, “What I Did for Love,” “One,” “I Can Do That,” “At the Ballet,” “The Music and the Mirror” and “I Hope I Get It.”

Tickets range from $55-$95 and can be purchased online at www.lagunaplayhouse.com, or by calling 949.497.ARTS (2787). Group discounts are available by calling 949.497.2787, ext. 229. 

The box office is open Mondays through Saturdays, 12-4p.m.; Sundays, it is open two hours prior to showtime until 15 minutes after curtain. It is open until showtime on all performance days.

Laguna Playhouse is located at 606 Laguna Canyon Drive in Laguna Beach.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.