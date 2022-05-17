NewLeftHeader

LOCA Arts Education invites artists FP 051722

LOCA Arts Education invites artists, art lovers to Open Critiques

LOCA Arts Education invites artists and art lovers to Open Critiques on Thursday, May 19 from 4-5 p.m. at Laguna Beach Community Center, 380 Third St., Laguna Beach with free onsite parking.

LOCA Arts Education Emanuel

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Mike Tauber

Courtesy of LOCA Arts Education

Open Critiques with Lani Emanuel this Thursday, May 19

The event, part of LOCA Art Talks lecture series, will be moderated by Lani Emanuel, MFA and faculty member of Laguna College of Art + Design. All artists are invited to bring work, both in-progress and complete, for shared viewing, helpful feedback and supportive discussion.

The general public is also invited, to learn the many ways artists develop their work and technique. Cost: Visitors, $20; free for LOCA members. Visit www.LOCAarts.org.

 

