 Volume 14, Issue 39  |  May 17, 2022

Laguna Art Museum presents “Artist Panel: 2022 LCAD MFAs”

Laguna Art Museum (LAM) will present “Artist Panel: 2022 LCAD MFAs” on Saturday, May 21 at 6 p.m.

LAM’s “Artist Panel: 2022 LCAD MFAs” on May 21 

Join seven Master of Fine Art graduates from Laguna College of Art + Design for a panel discussion about their work and their group show Outlook/Insight: The LCAD Effect. Become acquainted with these artists as they complete this milestone in their education and present a selection of their work to the public. Artists include Peter Clarke, LinHui Ding, Mike Lee, Jill Maytorena, Kelley Mogilka, Ray Vargas, and Mason Williams. The panel will be moderated by Peter Zokosky, chair of MFA Drawing/Painting at LCAD.

Advance tickets recommended. Cost: Museum members, $7; Non-members, $14. To purchase tickets, go here.

 

