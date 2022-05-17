NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 39  |  May 17, 2022

City of Hope Orange County and Lowe’s 051722

City of Hope Orange County and Lowe’s invited cancer patients to plant first seeds of hope at healing garden of new cancer campus

City of Hope Orange County and Lowe’s invited patients and others impacted by cancer to help plant the gardens surrounding the Lennar Foundation Cancer Center at City of Hope Orange County, opening in Irvine this year.

The May 11 planting celebration, made possible through a $1 million donation from Lowe’s, was a day of unity to honor those affected by cancer and express shared optimism about ending the disease once and for all.

City of Hope Dr. Krishnan

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of City of Hope Orange County

Dr. Amrita Krishnan (left) plants with her patient Donna McNutt (right), who receives care at City of Hope Newport Beach Fashion Island

One in three Americans will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime.  City of Hope understands the immense toll of a cancer diagnosis and has intentionally designed its Orange County campus around its patients, recognizing the need for advanced treatments, integrated therapies and compassion through each step of the cancer journey.

City of Hope Annette

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Lori Crevda, planting for her daughter who passed away from cancer, with City of Hope Orange County President Annette Walker in the healing garden

“We are grateful to Lowe’s, a strong supporter of Orange County and communities across the country, for their generous donation that will benefit generations of patients and their families,” said Annette M. Walker, president, City of Hope Orange County. “Philanthropy holds tremendous power in speeding cancer care innovation. When we plant this garden with our partners from Lowe’s and members of our community, we show the world that we are launching new whole-person care for our patients. At City of Hope, we believe that healing the mind, soul and spirit is just as important as the world-renowned expertise, lifesaving treatments and pioneering research that heal the body.”

City of Hope Wishing Tree

Click on photo for a larger image

Guests hang tags on a Wishing Tree at Lennar Cancer Center at City of Hope Orange County, opening in Irvine this year

All the plants, shrubs and perennials were purposely chosen with some selected based on their potential medicinal value.

To learn more about the event and the healing garden, visit www.HopeGrowsInOC.org.

 

