 Volume 14, Issue 39  |  May 17, 2022

Dennis’ Tidbits 051722

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE

Tidbits explains hurricanes   

Dennis 5We used to call it FIRE SEASON and now we call it FIRE YEAR. Just pick a month!

Here on Sunday the 15th, the 2022 Eastern Pacific tropical storm and hurricane season was underway and will run through November 30th. Things are quiet right now down there in the Tropical Convergence Zone with just a few small clusters of thunderstorms off the Southern Mexico coast. The first system of this season will be assigned the name Agatha as we begin the run of storms in alphabetical order. The list of names for the 2022 Season is as follows: Agatha, Blas, Celia, Darby, Estelle, Frank, Georgette, Howard, Isis, Javier, Kay, Lester, Madeline, Newton, Orlene, Paine, the letter Q is not used, Roslyn, Seymour, Tina, Virgil, Winifred, Xavier, Yolanda and finally Zeke. 

Since we began assigning names to tropical systems back in 1950, the entire alphabet has only been used once and that was in 1992 – and we’ve made it to the letter X twice and the letter W three times. In a normal year, we’ll make it to the letters O or P. At least half of those systems will make it up to hurricane status with at least three or four reaching major hurricane status – which is Category 3 or higher with sustained winds of 111 mph or higher. In 1997, there were five storms that made it to Category 5, which was a record season for such storms. There was Guillermo, Ignacio, Kevin, Linda and Nora.

In the Northern Hemisphere, the advent of summer ushers in conditions that spawn tropical storms and hurricanes. The movement of the sun – which is not really movement, of course, but a positional shift relative to the Earth caused by the planet’s year-long orbit – brings the peak power of the solar radiation northward. The sun’s track moves first to the Equator in March, then toward the Tropic of Cancer (23,27 degrees North Latitude) as June, July and August unfold. Behind this solar track the sea and the air grow warmer, and the polar airflows make a steady retreat.

This northward shift of the sun brings the season of tropical cyclones to the Northern Hemisphere. This means it is time to look seaward along our coasts. This is as true for Asia as for the United States and the Caribbean.

Over the Western Pacific the tropical cyclone season is never quite over but varies greatly in intensity. Every year, conditions east of the Philippines send a score of violent storms howling towards Asia, but it is worse from June through October. As a result, there are quite a few more systems that form there each year with as many as two dozen or more systems in that region in any given year.

Southwest of Mexico, Eastern Pacific hurricanes develop during the late spring, summer and fall. Most of these will die well out to sea as they move over colder ocean waters – except when there’s a strong El Niño event going on in that Eastern Pacific zone. There are destructive exceptions when storms occasionally curve back towards Mexico and the Southwestern United States, bringing flooding rains and high surf. Historically, there have been only two systems that made it all the way up here to Southern California when there was a mega El Niño going on and waters were unusually warm up here. 

If you’ll remember, a tropical system will poop out if the surrounding waters are less than 80 degrees. A Category 2 storm actually made landfall way back in September 1858 near San Diego. There were barely any casualties or little structural damage from that system because hardly anybody was around back then. On September 25, 1939 a high-end tropical storm made landfall near Long Beach with 25 foot surf, winds up to 65 mph, and up to seven inches of rain. More on hurricanes in the next edition of Stu News Laguna. Have a great week, and we’ll get together again on Friday. 

Until then, ALOHA!

 

