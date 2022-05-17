NewLeftHeader

overcast clouds

60.3°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 39  |  May 17, 2022

Fair Game 051722

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

Paddle out honors young Luca, as friends and family say their good-byes

TOM MARCHLuca Elghanayan was just 20 years old when he died earlier this month while attending the University of California, Berkeley

Too young, too soon!

Luca suffered a seizure outside of Pimentel Hall on campus around 10:20 p.m. on Monday, May 2.

A Celebration of Life was held for him this past weekend at Pacific View Memorial Park in Corona del Mar. Following the service, Luca’s family and friends celebrated him in the ocean, a place Luca loved, with a paddle out at Irvine Cove Beach.

Fair Game SNL paddle out

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Nena Harrington

Family and friends grabbed their boards to celebrate Luca Elghanayan with a paddle out

Luca was a local here, growing up and attending Laguna Beach High School. He was in his sophomore year at Berkeley studying in the College of Chemistry.

• • •

The City Council sent two initiatives on to the voters at last week’s meeting. The first would set an $18 per hour minimum wage for hotel workers, with additional increases of $1 per year called for up until 2026.

The second initiative, supported by Laguna Residents First, would require public votes for new hotel construction, all major hotel remodels and even some minor remodels.

Kurt Bjorkman, chairman of the board for Visit Laguna Beach and general manager of The Ranch, joined several other hotel operators by encouraging City Council to move the wage issue to the November ballot, citing the fact that his company already pays more than the proposed minimum.

I hardly think any hotel, like most any business, wants to be dictated to as to what they have to pay employees. To me, it seems like a bad precedent. 

The other initiative on requiring public votes on hotel projects would seem to impose more restraints on said hotels, that are already required to take most projects, if not all, to City Council for public hearings, and additionally to the California Coastal Commission.

Those against the initiative would argue that those processes already grant the public ample opportunity for input.

Those for the initiative very likely would want everything related to hotel building and improvements to go to a vote of the people and make the process even more difficult and more expensive.

Expect more from both sides as November approaches.

• • •

Speaking of initiatives, Laguna Residents First has a “Meet and Greet” this evening from 6-7 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship (429 Cypress Ave.). 

On the agenda will be a discussion of their Ballot Initiative.

• • •

Tickets are still available for this Saturday’s Laguna Playhouse Centennial Gala honoring Otis Healy. The event takes place at 5 p.m. at the Newport Beach Civic Center (May 21), located at 100 Civic Center Drive, Newport Beach.

Get tickets at www.lagunaplayhouse.com.

Healy has been a Playhouse donor since 1994 and served two different terms on the board between 1998 and 2015.

• • •

The Arts Commission will offer up the World Music Series, a series of free public concerts to be held Friday evenings, June 3-17, at the Heisler Park Amphitheater. The concerts will take place 6:30 p.m. to sunset.

Bring low-back beach chairs and alcohol is permitted for guests 21 or older.

The line-up is Kamini Natarajan (Indian Raga and Kirtan) on June 3; Riad Abdel-Gawad (Egyptian violinist) on June 10 and Las Colibri (All-female ensemble Mariachi) on June 17.

The Arts Commission is also bringing in the Luce Puppet Company on June 11, to Heisler Park Amphitheater. Showtimes are 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. All ages will enjoy “The Splashy Sea Saga of Sailor Sam” – Sail the Seven Seas with Sailor Sam and his little pal Salty as they search for adventure, treasure and…a boat that won’t sink!

And, on June 18, it’s Circus Bella in Bluebird Park at 1 and 3 p.m. Enjoy their amazing outdoor one-ring circus performance “FLIP * FLOP * FLY” featuring acrobatics, juggling, live music and more.

All these programs are funded by the lodging establishments and the City of Laguna Beach.

And don’t forget Sunset Serenades continue on Friday evenings throughout the month of May in Heisler Park and they are free. On May 20, enjoy the jazz tunes of David Whitman and for eclectic sounds, it’s Acoustic Asylum on May 27. Bring low-back chairs. Alcohol is permitted for guests 21 and older, but must be accompanied by a full meal. Concerts take place from 6:30 p.m. to sunset.

• • •

The Laguna Niguel fire is now more than 80% contained, that’s obviously good news, burning some 200 total acres in all. The final toll was 20 homes destroyed and another 11 damaged. That’s the bad news.

One decision made by City Council a year-and-a-half back was purchasing HeliPod water refilling tanks to help in future fire fights. It appears to have been a great call. 

The tanks hold about 5,000 gallons of water that allow helicopters to suction up between 300-375 gallons of water in less than a minute and then return quickly for another drop. The tank auto-refills after water is removed and can be activated by the pilots in the aircraft utilizing it.

“The use of the HeliPods is a ‘force multiplier’ for the helicopters fighting the vegetation fires,” said Laguna Beach Fire Chief Mike Garcia. “It allows more frequent drop water drops by allowing for a nearby water fill station and doesn’t require the helicopter to land and power down. They are able to provide more needed water drops by having this refilling station so close by.”

We can only imagine if that capability wasn’t part of Laguna Beach’s efforts.

Fair Game SNL two helicopters

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Scott Brashier

Two helicopters in action, one can be seen leaving to return to the fight, while the other one advances on the tank, preparing to refill.

• • •

The mountain lion that was recently spotted in Laguna Beach has apparently left town. The City received a report that on Wednesday, May 11 at 1:50 p.m. that mountain lion “M317” crossed Laguna Canyon Road walking away from Laguna Beach and heading towards Newport Coast or Irvine.

The City works with OC Parks and University of California Davis researchers who monitor the whereabouts of “M317.”

• • •

The application period for the Citizens’ Audit Review Committee and the Environmental Sustainability Committee has been extended to this Thursday, May 19. 

Interviews and appointments will be conducted on Tuesday, June 7 at 3 p.m. by the City Council.

The audit review committee oversees the funds collected by TOT (Transient Occupancy Tax) following the 2016 approved ballot Measure LL. Revenue from TOT is placed in the City’s General Fund for general operations and services, including the protection of beaches from pollution, police and fire protection and emergency response, public works, and utility undergrounding to prevent fire and power outages.

It’s important!

The Environmental Sustainability Committee advises City Council on issues pertaining to Laguna Beach and the environment. Equally important.

Hopefully, some great candidates will throw their hats in the ring.

For an application, go here.

• • •

The Housing and Human Services Committee has announced a change in its regular monthly meeting schedule, moving to the fourth Wednesday of each month at 6 p.m. Meetings will be held in person in the Community Room at the Susi Q Center, 380 Third Street. No Zoom option will be available. 

On May 25 from 6-7 p.m., a special technical workshop on ADUs will be presented, with the regular committee meeting to follow. Community members are welcome to attend to ask questions and provide their input.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.