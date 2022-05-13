NewLeftHeader

°F

 Volume 14, Issue 38  |  May 13, 2022

Local donors turn out to expand 051322

Local donors turn out to expand Laguna Beach Community Clinic’s patient services

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

More than 100 guests gathered at The Ranch last Saturday (May 7) to raise a net total of approximately $200,000 to help the Laguna Beach Community Clinic expand the scope of its medical programs and reach more residents in need of health services.

local donors Kempf

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Mayor Sue Kempf and LB Community Clinic Board President Roya Cole

“We already have a pretty full spectrum of health services we offer under our roof, but we see a need to further expand those services to more fully care for the needs of our patients. Thanks to generous support from our donors, we’ve been able to add a Licensed Clinical Social Worker to care for our patients experiencing mental health needs. And we look forward to adding ophthalmology, reproductive endocrinology and infertility and integrative medicine services as well,” said Dr. Jorge Rubal, CEO and medical director.

local donors Rubals and Siegmeths

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Tom and Yolanda Siegmeth with Jorge and Lauren Rubal

For the past few years David Welch, owner of b.spoke menswear, has donated custom suit and sports coat packages to the event’s live auction. Dr. Rubal and his friend Dr. Alexis Furze modeled their impressive b.spoke custom menswear to the delight of guests and bidders who snapped up eight packages.

local donors McMurrays and Quilter

Click on photo for a larger image

(L-R) Ken McMurray, Barbara McMurray and Chris Quilter

Thanks to the generous event underwriting and dollar-for-dollar matching funds offered by Roya Cole, president of the board of directors, the Clinic was able to meet its goal. “We, at the Laguna Beach Community Clinic are blessed to be the beneficiary of the incredible generosity of long-term supporters of our community and organization. I would also like to offer my sincere appreciation to the volunteers, management and staff of the Clinic, without whom we would not be able to achieve such high standards of care for our patients,” said Cole.

To learn more about the Laguna Beach Community Clinic, visit www.lbclinic.org.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.