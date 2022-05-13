NewLeftHeader

°F

 Volume 14, Issue 38  |  May 13, 2022

Laguna Art Museum presents Francis De Erdely FP 051322

Laguna Art Museum presents Francis De Erdely

Laguna Art Museum (LAM) will present Francis De Erdely: Focus on the Figure on Sunday, May 15 at 10 a.m. This lecture, featuring guest curator Alissa Anderson Campbell, will explore why Francis De Erdely consistently painted portraits and figurative work, even during a period where abstraction was the favored style in America.

Laguna Art Museum Francis De Erdely Daily Bread

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of LAM

Francis De Erdely’s “Daily Bread,” oil on canvas

While De Erdely’s technique evolved and changed throughout his career, he was committed to the figure as a way of addressing social and political issues of the period. De Erdely never fit into one specific style, but incorporated concepts of expressionism, social realism and cubism. His paintings and drawings of everyday people in and around Los Angeles are particularly poignant.

Laguna Art Museum Francis De Erdely Pancho

Click on photo for a larger image

Francis De Erdely’s “Pancho,” oil on canvas

Advance tickets are recommended. Cost: Museum members, $7; Non-members, $14. To purchase tickets, go here.

Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.