NewLeftHeader

°F

 Volume 14, Issue 38  |  May 13, 2022

Laguna Art Museum hosts artist talk FP 051322

Laguna Art Museum hosts artist talk with Woods Davy

Laguna Art Museum (LAM) will host an artist talk with Woods Davy on Sunday, May 22 at 10 a.m.

Laguna Art Museum Woods Davy

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LAM

Artist Woods Davy

Working with natural stones & rocks, Davy creates artworks that defy gravity and conjure up images of clouds and waves. Join Davy as he discusses the development of his work from the late 1970s to the present.

Advance tickets are recommended. Cost: Museum members, $7; Non-members, $14. Go here to purchase tickets.

SCAPE gallery in Corona del Mar will be open immediately following the LAM event, where Davy’s Las Piedras Del Mar is on view through May 28.

Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach.

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.