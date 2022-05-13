NewLeftHeader

Laguna Beach Business Club Speaker Series continues on May 19

The Laguna Beach Business Club (LBBC) has announced their Thursday, May 19 meeting speaker, culinary whiz Patrick DiGiacomo. The LBBC holds a breakfast meeting the third Thursday of each month starting at 7:30 a.m. hosting speakers that discuss topics valuable to achieving success in your personal and professional lives.

After 30 years as a successful financial planner, DiGiacomo decided to pursue another passion. He enrolled in the chef’s school at Laguna Culinary in Laguna Beach. After graduating in 2008, he took his passion for cooking and community and became head volunteer chef for the Orange County Rescue Mission homeless shelter. He founded and operated the popular Kitchen in the Canyon in Laguna Beach, and is currently working as brand manager/sales rep for Ingardia Bros. Produce Inc., while still serving the community with his culinary skills through Orange County Rescue Mission.

Join LBBC to hear DiGiacomo’s latest culinary adventure.

Club meetings begin with a buffet breakfast and brief networking roundtable. Meetings are hosted at Seven7Seven, 777 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. Non-members are welcome. The non-member guest fee is $30, payable in cash or check (payable to the Laguna Beach Business Club) the day of the meeting.

For more information about the LBBC or to register to attend the meeting, either visit the website at www.lagunabeachbusinessclub.com, or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

