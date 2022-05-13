NewLeftHeader

°F

 Volume 14, Issue 38  |  May 13, 2022

Guest Letter Eric Jessen 051322

Guest Letter

Eric Jessen

Board President 

Sally’s Fund

Sally’s Fund – keeping seniors on the move

For Laguna’s frail seniors, Sally’s Fund provides a lifeline of transportation options that help to keep them living safely at home. With the uptick in gas prices and general costs, our nonprofit organization has felt the pinch – we need the help of generous locals to keep our wheels turning.

Our drivers are qualified, experienced employees (and we are always on the lookout for more backup drivers). But, they do far more than drive our clients. They patiently assist and escort each person to and from appointments, often waiting with them in medical offices and helping them navigate paperwork, scheduling and being an advocate when needed.

Our drivers act as an extra pair of eyes and ears for the family members of elderly individuals who want to remain living independently. We often work in concert with other organizations that serve seniors – AgeWell’s Meals on Wheels, Laguna Food Pantry, Laguna Beach Seniors and the City of Laguna Beach.

Guest Letter Sally's Fund van

Courtesy of Sally’s Fund

Board President Eric Jessen with one of Sally’s Fund’s vans before joining the March Patriots Day Parade

During the pandemic, we stepped up our services, delivering groceries and hot meals made by Harley (a yearlong program that was underwritten by generous residents Wolfram and Marianne Blume).

Our drivers create long-lasting relationships with our clients. They go above and beyond to help with issues seniors encounter every day, finding wheelchairs or walkers, assisting them with technology, offering comfort over bad news – being that person with a kind word and a smile to brighten the day.

Our mission is to keep seniors on the move, but we’re so much more. We ask the community to contribute to this effort through our website at www.sallysfund.org. If you’d like more information on our services, get in touch with our fantastic director, Rachael Berger, at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Thank you for keeping our seniors on the move, Laguna!

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.