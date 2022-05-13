NewLeftHeader

°F

 Volume 14, Issue 38  |  May 13, 2022

Dennis’ Tidbits 051322

Dennis’ Tidbits

By DENNIS McTIGHE

Forget hurricanes and water temps, Angels shine big time! 

Dennis 5Dear Stu: Well, it’s been almost five years since you left the building, but I haven’t kept you up to date on how our homeboys are doing lately. I’m referring to our local MLB team. The L.A. Angels, and they’re on fire so far in this 2022 season. No pun intended, Stu, but you and I have been diehard Angel fans ever since they first broke into professional baseball way back in 1961. 

They’re off to their best start ever with a sparkling record of 21-11 after the first 32 games, and they currently own the third best record in baseball. They’re scoring tons of runs, and they’re at or near the top in every offensive category. Their starting pitching and bullpen are nothing short of stellar, and they have a whole batch of offensive weapons, up and down their lineup. It’s been 20 years since our Angels won it all, and it really seems like this year is their turn again to shine. Just thought I’d keep you informed up there, Stu, and I’ll definitely keep you posted.

Local ocean temps are generally in the low 60s but were as warm as 67 the other day in San Clemente. They dropped back down to 62 as of Wednesday, thanks to some pretty stiff WNW breezes the last couple of days. As you know, ocean temps in the spring can vary drastically from day to day on occasions, especially when local winds are erratic. Temps remain fairly constant from day to day when local winds are not much of a factor. 

May’s average water temps around here are around 62 degrees or so, but they’ve been as cold as 50, like in 1980 and as warm as 74 in May 1997. That whole month of May 1997 saw temps of 70 or more. That was thanks to that mega El Niño of 1997-98, which was arguably tied with the equally strong El Niño of 1982-83 for the strongest such events of the 20th century. During a strong El Niño, the huge expanse of super warm tropical water streams far to the north, thus replacing the much colder Humboldt current that usually prevails off the west coast of the Baja Peninsula and the west coast of California. The 1997, El Niño summer saw waters as warm as 65 as far north as British Columbia.

The 2022 Eastern Pacific tropical storm and hurricane season begins this coming Sunday and runs through November 30. Each storm is assigned a name in alphabetical order once the winds blow at least 39 mph when that system reaches tropical storm status. Once the sustained winds in that system exceed 74 mph, that system becomes a Category 1 hurricane. If the winds in that storm get as strong as 97 mph, that storm is now a Category 2 hurricane. Winds of 111-130 mph launch the hurricane into Category 3 strength and the storm

is now classified as a major hurricane. When winds are blowing at 131-155 mph, we’re talking Category 4 status, and finally the strongest category of them all, a Category 5 is reached when sustained winds are at 156 mph or more. 

The strongest hurricane ever recorded was Category 5 Hurricane Patricia in October 2015 when her sustained winds were at 200 mph with gusts as high as 230 with a central pressure of 884 millibars. She finally made landfall in a remote area of Mainland Mexico between Puerto Vallarta and Manzanillo. The second strongest was Category 5 Linda in September 1997 with sustained winds of 184 mph with gusts up to 225 with a central pressure of 892 millibars. 

Have a great weekend, ALOHA to you all!

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.