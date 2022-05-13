NewLeftHeader

Career change and pursuing a dream pays off FP 051322

Career change and pursuing a dream pays off for new artist displaying at Festival of Arts this summer 

By Theresa Keegan

When Isabella Alessandra left Edmonton, Canada and arrived in Los Angeles to work on a doctorate degree in 1994, her life changed forever. 

“I really did fall in love with Los Angeles,” she said, citing the sun, the bright colors, the overall feel of California that was so different from her life, for the past three decades, in Canada. 

She went on to earn her doctorate in education policy and administration from the University of Southern California, obtained citizenship in a moving ceremony with thousands of others at the Staples Center and spent years in SoCal running her own successful consulting firm. Her plans of being an artist went by the wayside, but life was still fine

career change way beyond the blue

Courtesy of Isabella Alessandra

Isabella Alessandra strives to put emotion and feeling into her abstract work, such as this piece titled “Beyond the Blue”

 Then, when her mom entered hospice in 2018, Alessandra organized her clients and went to spend time with her mother. She knew her mom had been a fairly successful artist in her 20s, but gave it up after moving to Alberta to be with the love of her life and raise a family. 

“A career as an artist never would have fit into the community where she lived,” said Alessandra. “She kind of just let it go.” 

Hearing words of caution, advice 

And then, on her deathbed, her mom cautioned her daughter to not follow in her footsteps. 

“She said ‘I don’t want you to be thinking about this when it’s your time. I gave up a talent that I had, and I always wondered secretly what my life would’ve been like if I’d pursued it,’” recalled Alessandra. Her mom encouraged her to leave her successful business and pursue an art career. “She told me, ‘This is your moment, right now.’” 

career change When You Smile

Courtesy of Isabella Alessandra

Bringing joy through her art is a key element of the gleeful work by Isabella Alessandra. This 12” x12” piece is titled “When you Smile.”

After her mom passed, Alessandra traveled to Paris for a few weeks and, visiting the small galleries, would hear the voice of her mom from an encounter years earlier. 

Visiting the Festival of Arts years earlier

During a visit to SoCal in the 2010s, Alessandra took her mom, then in her 80s, to the Festival of Arts. There, her mother would stop, talk to the on-site artists about their practices and ended each conversation with the same statement: “My daughter can do this.” 

career change Alessandra headshot

Courtesy of Festival of Arts

After her mother’s death, Isabella Alessandra gave up a successful career as CEO of her own consulting company to become an artist

As a successful businesswoman with her own company, Alessandra was appropriately mortified, while at the same time still loving her mother’s faith in a field that she, and her daughter, had not pursued. (Alessandra had given up her art major in college, because she couldn’t imagine how to make a living in the profession.) 

Yet this was the message Alessandra heard repeatedly while walking the streets of Paris. “My daughter can do this.” She started sketching while in Paris. 

Upon her return to California, she strategized her future, finished up with the last of her clients and decided to become an artist. Her studio lease started on the one-year anniversary of her mother’s death.   

Alessandra attended a life-changing art workshop in Hawaii and months later was working in a Laguna studio. When someone came in, admired two large pieces, and asked about the cost, her artistic career was launched. 

career change Some Sunny Day

Courtesy of Isabella Alessandra

Artist Isabella Alessandra was mesmerized by the sun and colors she discovered upon arriving in Los Angeles in 1992. This bright piece is titled “Some Sunny Day.”

Aiming for success with discipline 

 “It’s extraordinary,” said Alessandra. “I believe we create our destiny. If you’re open to possibility, it will come your way. I’m just so grateful.” 

As she developed her abstract work, a genre she’d never worked in before, she found new joy in being an artist. 

“I became more aware of what moves me,” she said. “What I learned is that I get a feeling and it sort of appears in my work.” 

She explained being inspired by the mist on the beach in the morning and then painting. It’s not a canvas of a misty beach but an abstract inspired by the experience. 

“It’s the feeling that comes out,” she said. “It’s something that feels familiar.” 

During the pandemic, and while starting her career from her Newport Beach home and studio, Alessandra embraced the small business work ethics she’d formerly shared with her clients. 

“I get up in the morning and this is my job. I don’t wait for the moment to move me,” she said. “I sit down and say ‘OK, let’s get at it.’” She has become a savvy marketer, with an impressive Instagram following and is represented by four galleries and has been named “An Artist to Watch” by Conde Nast

Dreams become reality 

To keep her on track, Alessandra has an inspiration board of the goals and milestones she’d like to achieve. On the upper left corner, is a Festival of Arts logo. 

When she had an opportunity to apply for this year’s show, she didn’t hesitate. 

“I thought, I’m just going to apply and it will be a great experience,” she said. While other artists had elaborate displays for the juried show, Alessandra simply placed her pieces up against the fence. “I didn’t know how to do this,” she said. “I was proud I got there and with the way I was treated by these significant people in the art world.” 

When she received the email that she was selected as an artist at this summer’s festival, she simply started bawling. 

“I keep hearing my mom saying, ‘My daughter can do this.’” 

And, if any parent stops by her Festival exhibit this summer and mentions their child can do this, Alessandro says she’ll offer a hug and resounding agreement that indeed, they can.

Alessandra is one of 16 first-time exhibitors at the Festival of Arts this summer. Their work can be seen through June 23 at the Fresh Faces exhibit at foaSOUTH, the FOA’s off-site gallery, at 1006 South Coast Highway.  For more information, visit www.foa.com.

