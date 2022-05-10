NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 37  |  May 10, 2022

Pet of the Week Toby

Meet Pet of the Week Toby

Toby is currently taking over Pet of the Week. He is a 4-year-old terrier mix who is neutered. He endured an accident that left him with one eye, and will always need to be on medication. He is a friend to all he meets, and would do great with other dogs and children. Nancy Goodwin, shelter director, is hoping to have Toby adopted as soon as possible. 

Pet of the Week Toby

Courtesy of the Laguna Beach Animal Shelter

Toby is a companion you want to have by your side 

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter adoption procedures are designed to make sure that both the potential family and the animal adopted are in the very best situation possible. Due to their approach to adoption, their return rate is five percent as compared to the national return rate of fifty percent.

The Laguna Beach Animal Shelter is located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Road. Call 949.497.3552, or go to the website for information on adoption procedures, www.puplagunabeach.org/our-pets.php.

 

