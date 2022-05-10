NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 37  |  May 10, 2022

Garden lovers descend on North Laguna for 2022 Laguna Gate & Garden Tour

By Kathy Panzl

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

Garden lovers were out in force last Saturday (May 7), enjoying several beautiful Laguna gardens. Attendees were taking photos and gathering inspiration to use in their own gardens – or just savoring the warm spring day. The Laguna Beach Garden Club again hosted the always popular annual Laguna Gate & Garden Tour, marking its 17th year.

The tour started at the Historic Water District downtown and visited nine gardens along the northernmost part of Laguna. The featured house was the iconic “Witch House” on Wave Street which was built in 1927. The whimsical house provided a fairy tale ambience with steep angular roofs, shake siding, tall, narrow windows and a rustic bridge leading to the entry way. It was only lacking the witch at the door welcoming in Hansel and Gretel. The garden was a blend of vibrant annuals mixed with water-wise plants and large live oak, pine oak and loquat trees. These plants provided a feast for birds, butterflies and witch-friendly ravens – who also enjoy the loquats. 

garden lovers witch house

Featured on the tour – the iconic “Witch House” on Wave Street

Diane Kloke, a Garden Club volunteer, marveled at how, “magical the house was” and shared a book called The Beach House by Lake Perry. This marvelous book provided the detailed history on the house and its original owners. (To access the Stu News article on The Beach House, click here.) The old photos in the book were fascinating to see and imagine what life in Laguna was like in the 1930s and 1940s. 

Among those enjoying the gardens were three local women – Jeanette Moore, Jennifer Alderson and Kris Bozarth – who were decked out in their garden party finest. Their fancy straw hats were no doubt a nod to the Kentucky Derby running later in the day. They were just missing mint juleps, although margaritas were served earlier. They said, practically in unison, that, “This is a great event for sisters and friends to get together and enjoy the day.” 

garden lovers hummingbird house

Hummingbird Hangout 

Erik Ranaberger was on hand at the house dubbed the “Hummingbird Hangout” to share he and his wife, Kathy’s, labor of love. They spent 2 1/2 years creating this quiet oasis in Laguna. Erik did the amazing woodwork and Kathy was in charge of the beautiful plantings. 

Ranaberger said, “Kathy has an amazing eye for color,” and he was not exaggerating. The breath of purple salvia – from the darkest plum purple, to magenta, red-purple, all the way to the lightest lavender – was striking and calming. So soothing in fact, that Connie Hernandez, a Laguna Niguel gardener, was found relaxing in the lounger getting “ideas for her own garden.” Unfortunately, the hummingbirds were not as happy with the influx of visitors and took the day off. 

garden lovers enchanted garden

Enchanted Jungle 

Kari Browning, the owner of the house called the “Enchanted Jungle,” was also on hand and shared her oasis with visitors. The lush tropical garden provided a cool spot to enjoy a warm afternoon and an inviting fire pit looked to be an amazing place to appreciate a cool coastal evening. Brown is a photographer and has used her lush garden for several envious client photo shoots. When asked about maintenance, she said, “The variety of plants – birds of paradise, bamboo and Tacoma marmalade – make the garden easy to maintain, with only occasional leaf cleaning and trimming required.” 

In my book, that makes it truly a special garden. 

garden lovers east coast retreat

East Coast Retreat 

The last house on the tour was called the “East Coast Retreat” which artfully merged the indoors with the outdoors in a series of “rooms.” The architecture and gardens were reminiscent of New England homes – without the snow. 

Brenna Ryan, a first-time visitor from Aliso Viejo, said, “This is my favorite garden and home. I like the clean, simple elegance of the home and how it combines the nostalgia of an older home with modern touches.”

For more information on the Laguna Beach Garden Club, go to www.lagunabeachgardenclub.org.

Mark your calendars for next year’s tour – May 6, 2023 and make sure you get a ticket early so you don’t miss out.

 

