 Volume 14, Issue 37  |  May 10, 2022

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

Here kitty, kitty…big cat roams streets of downtown

TOM MARCHLate Sunday night, around 11:30 p.m., reports began circulating that male mountain lion “M317” was spotted near Catalina and Calliope streets inside the Laguna Beach city limits. 

Later, around 1:30 a.m., Laguna Beach Police officers saw the animal in the 600 block of S. Coast Highway, between Cleo and Legion streets.

The good news is that in all sightings of M317, to date, he has shown a fear of humans, including Sunday night/Monday mornings.

Still, the public is urged to use caution if they come across him.

Since M317 first came into the area of the canyons outside of Laguna Beach on April 25, researchers, including partner agencies OC Parks and the University of California Davis, have been monitoring the animal’s whereabouts. 

We asked Hallie Jones, executive director of the Laguna Canyon Foundation about the sighting, particularly being that he’s in the center of town.

“It is amazing and very unusual that a mountain lion would be in Laguna Beach’s town center,” said Jones. “Wildlife is resilient, and our surrounding open space is home to all types of mammals. Certainly, we did not anticipate a mountain lion in this area due to urban sprawl and lack of open space connectivity, especially in our downtown! This is a great example of the importance of wildlife corridors that would allow this mountain lion, and other animals, to move from open space to open space more freely.”

Fair Game mountain lion

Courtesy of City of Laguna Beach

The mountain lion can be seen peering into a closed storefront

What about concerns and/or potential risks to people and pets?

“I am confident in the collaboration between the scientific community, local public agencies and wildlife agencies. They are analyzing and tracking this mountain lion’s behavior and movement and are poised to react if the mountain lion displays any aggressive, bold, or odd behavior. 

“I recommend following California Department of Fish and Wildlife’s safety tips for mountain lions and other wildlife, which should be a normal practice for all of us living near wild spaces.” (See DFW’s website here)

 Any plans at this point for authorities to remove the lion?

“To my understanding, the mountain lion is displaying normal behavioral patterns, if at any point this behavior changes local wildlife agencies will act,” said Brown. “As residents, we can reduce human-wildlife conflict by following CDFW Keep Me Wild Campaign.” (https://wildlife.ca.gov/Keep-Me-Wild/Lion)

Why do you think the mountain lion has made its way into town? 

“Historically, we have not seen evidence of mountain lions in this area since the 1990s because of urban sprawl and lack of connectivity. However, when young mountain lions leave their mother looking for new areas, they will roam until they find their own territory,” said Brown. “My guess is that this particular mountain lion could not find a territory that was free and kept roaming and searching until it found suitable hills with food and water, which our South Coast Wilderness provides to so many species.”

How is Laguna Canyon Foundation involved in the monitoring? 

“Laguna Canyon Foundation is a resource for local agencies and the community by helping to enhance the public’s understanding of potential conflict, conservation and safe coexistence.” 

How do you see this playing out? 

“My hope is that through education and public outreach we can coexist with all types of wildlife. We hope to continue communicating with the public and supporting our local public wildlife agencies with monitoring and analyzing the risks. I hope this mountain lion can move freely and safely throughout all of our open spaces, leaving Laguna as quietly as he came. Of course, we support the wildlife agencies in their analysis of the lion’s behavior and support their decision-making processes,” Brown added.

Brown was born and raised locally and has spent most of her life in the canyon. The Laguna Canyon Foundation is dedicated to preserving and protecting the 22,000 acres of wilderness that make up the local canyons for future generations. 

• • •

Dr. Roger Ohanesian has been a resident of Laguna Beach since 1975. His work career, from which he is retired, was quite successful as an ophthalmologist founding Harvard Eye Associates that had several Orange County locations.

But it was a trip 30 years ago made by Dr. Ohanesian to his ancestral homeland of Armenia that truly changed his life. There, he founded the Armenian EyeCare Project (AECP), a non-profit organization dedicated to eliminating preventable blindness and making quality eye care accessible to every resident in the country. 

He would spend the next decades dedicating his life to those efforts.

Now, Dr. Ohanesian is being honored for his humanitarian service through the AECP by the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS). On April 24, he accepted the ASCRS Foundation’s coveted Chang-Crandall Humanitarian Award during the ASCRS Annual Meeting in Washington, D.C.

“You have no idea when you start something what it’s going to turn out to be,” said Dr. Ohanesian. “It has truly, though, for me, been the honor of a lifetime.”

The award was endowed by a generous gift and Dr. Ohanesian earmarked that also to AECP.

For more information on AECP, visit www.eyecareproject.com.

• • •

Your Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce is busy these days. First up is a healthy list of ribbon cuttings, beginning tomorrow with InFlow Card, located at 2037 S. Coast Highway, from 5-7 p.m.

What’s an InFlow Card? It’s pretty cool, and you’ll want one. No more wrinkled up and dirty business cards filling your pockets. Simply get the InFlow Card, then when you meet someone and they have an NFC phone (near field communication), you simply wave your InFlow Card and your contact info instantly appears on their device and is ready for download.

I told you you’d want one!

The next ribbon cutting will be for Tea & Turmeric, 1175 S. Coast Highway, on Thursday, May 19 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

And, while we’re talking chamber, still time to enter their upcoming golf tournament. It’s coming up on Monday, May 23 at Aliso Viejo Country Club.

Register now at www.lagunabeachchamber.org.

Besides golf, participants will also enjoy a chance at a $5K Mega Putt, a $100K Shoot Out, dinner, awards and more. 

Should be a very fun day.

 

