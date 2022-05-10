NewLeftHeader

 May 10, 2022

There are many types of cancer – City of Hope’s focus is yours

Amrita Krishnan, M.D., FACP, knew from an early age that she wanted to be a doctor. Her mother is a physician, so spending time in hospitals and labs felt natural.

A Newport Beach resident and the director of City of Hope’s Judy and Bernard Briskin Center for Multiple Myeloma Research, Dr. Krishnan is among the noted cancer specialists practicing at City of Hope Newport Beach Fashion Island. She has been a key member of the City of Hope team since 1996.

“Along with outstanding science, we’re known for how we care for people with cancer, from diagnosis to treatment and recovery,” said Dr. Krishnan.

“City of Hope is unique in our support for you as a whole person, an individual. I learn something from every person who comes to me for care, and it is an honor to walk with them. I’m proud to be part of an organization that offers people with cancer such extraordinary expertise and delivers it with uncompromising compassion.”

Amrita Krishnan, M.D., FACP

Equally driven as a clinician and researcher, Dr. Krishnan is the lead investigator of a drug in a new class of therapies, bispecific antibody T cell engagers, which shows great promise against multiple myeloma. 

“Multiple myeloma (MM) is the second most commonly diagnosed blood cancer, but many people know little about it. The good news is that people are living longer with MM thanks to research centers like City of Hope. One day we’re going to be able to use that word ‘cure,’ and I strongly believe we’re getting closer to that time.”

The Future is Hope

Many innovative treatments for multiple myeloma and other forms of cancer were developed or refined at City of Hope, an advanced research and treatment center for cancer, and one of only 52 NCI-designated comprehensive cancer centers in the U.S.

“We are a leader in targeted therapy that uses drugs or other substances to identify and attack cancer cells more precisely and are at the forefront of immunotherapy, which is reengineering the body’s immune system and making it smarter to fight cancer,” said Dr. Krishnan. “We are also an innovator in bone marrow and stem cell transplants and CAR T cell therapies. When it comes to cancer, this is truly the place to seek treatment.”

City of Hope is redefining the delivery of advanced cancer care at its four Orange County locations, including two in Newport Beach, and at Lennar Foundation Cancer Center at City of Hope Orange County, nearing completion in Irvine.

The NCI-designated comprehensive cancer center offers access to highly specialized cancer care experts, nearly 1,000 clinical trials, an array of treatment options for eradicating the most aggressive cancers, highly targeted genomics, precision medicine and nationally recognized supportive care programs.

Orange County’s only specialty cancer hospital exclusively focused on treating and curing cancer will open at the Irvine site in 2025.

“All City of Hope Orange County locations are connected to the Irvine campus, which means our level of advanced cancer care and medical science is available to more people,” said Dr. Krishnan. “Cancer is not one disease, and it’s vital that you get advice from an expert who specializes in your particular kind of cancer before you get treatment.”

Visit www.cityofhope.org/OC to learn more. To make an appointment at any of the four City of Hope Orange County locations, call:

–Newport Beach Fashion Island: 949.763.2204

–Newport Beach Lido: 949.999.1400

–Irvine Sand Canyon: 949.333.7580

–Huntington Beach: 714.252.9415

