Important council agenda items include MOU with church for parking structure, two ballot measures, sewer fee schedule
By SARA HALL
City Council will be considering several important items on their agenda tonight.
During regular business at the meeting (May 10), council will consider: An agreement with Laguna Presbyterian Church to construct a public parking structure on church property; two ballot measures, one regarding hotel employee wages and workplace standards and a second regarding hotel development projects and sewer connection development fees.
Last on the agenda for regular business, but likely to be the lengthiest discussion of the night, council will consider an agreement with the Laguna Presbyterian Church to construct a public parking structure on property owned by the church at 355, 359, 361 and 363 Third Street.
The item also includes directing staff to proceed with soliciting proposals for preliminary design and entitlement for the proposed parking structure.
Council directed the city manager in 2019 to negotiate terms for a shared used agreement with the church for a future parking structure. City staff held several meetings with church representatives to discuss potential opportunities, parking needs and high-level deal points. After a break in proceedings due to the pandemic and getting direction from council during recent closed session meetings, on Tuesday staff will propose a memorandum of understanding with the church that describes the responsibilities of each party and outlines a cost sharing model designed to yield a similar return on investment for each party.
According to the staff report, the proposed parking structure would provide an estimated 92 additional paid public parking spaces in downtown and would be available for free to residents with a Shoppers Permit.
A conceptual layout identifies a parking structure with two levels and a partial subterranean level. It could hold approximately 133 spaces and the church is requesting to reserve 41 spaces for their exclusive use.
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo by Mary Hurlbut
Laguna Presbyterian Church
Church congregants would also be able to use public parking spaces on Sunday mornings until 12:30 p.m. at no cost. The church could also reserve public parking spaces for up to 25 special events per year (except between Memorial Day and Labor Day) for a maximum of four hours for each event. This exclusive use would require the church to pay the regular rates for each reserved space. The church would also have the ability to reserve the upper deck of the structure at no cost on Sunday mornings until 12:30 p.m.
The structure would be designed to be accessible from Third Street and the subterranean level would be accessible from the alley.
Currently, the site consists of a paved parking lot with 36 spaces and two buildings.
Estimated capital costs of $10-$12 million include construction and additional soft costs required for design, entitlement and construction administration. An appraisal of the property prepared on behalf of the church determined a fair market value to be $7.18 million. The city agreed the appraised value to be “fair and reasonable,” according to the staff report.
Annual revenue is estimated to be $440,000 and annual operating costs are estimated at $33,250, the staff report explains. The lease term is proposed for 53 years.
The city would also be required to make a one-time upfront rent payment of $1.98 million to the church within six months of executing the lease. It will be reimbursed to the city if the city is unable to obtain the required Coastal Development Permit and design review approval within three years of execution of the MOU.
The staff report also notes that the city would also pay the church annual rent as a percentage of gross receipts as follows:
–2% of the gross annual revenue beginning on the date the parking structure opens for use and then continuing for 10 years.
–After that, 10% of the gross annual revenue for a period of 20 years.
–And then, 28% of gross annual revenue until the end of the lease term.
Click on photo for a larger image
Photo by Mary Hurlbut
The city is working on an alternative initiative to address development
During another important item earlier during regular business, council will receive and file the certifications from the Orange County Registrar of Voters for two ballot measure initiatives titled “An Ordinance Amending the Laguna Beach Municipal Code to Create a Minimum Wage and Workplace Standards and Protections for Hotel Employees” and “An Ordinance Creating a Hotel Development Overlay Zoning District and Requiring Voter Approval of Hotel Development Projects.”
For both ballot measures, but in separate actions, council will provide direction on each to either:
–Adopt the ballot measure initiative, without alteration, and direct staff to prepare the appropriate ordinance for consideration and action at a subsequent meeting.
–Submit the ballot measure initiative, without alteration, to the voters at the November 2022 general municipal election, and direct staff to prepare the appropriate resolutions for consideration and action at a subsequent meeting.
–Order additional reports pursuant to elections code section 9212 before determining whether to adopt the ballot measure initiative or order an election.
Council can also provide any further direction related to the ballot measure initiatives.
According to the staff report, the initiative related to hotel workers would, among other things, require hotel owners and operators to provide hotel employees a minimum wage of $18 per hour beginning 60 days after the effective date of the ordinance and increasing by $1 per hour each year beginning Jan. 1, 2023, until 2026.
The staff report explains that the second initiative would, among other things, require every hotel development within 1,000 feet of the centerline of Coast Highway or State Route 133, to comply with specified development standards and, if not in compliance, seek a variance from the council and obtain approval from the voters at a special or regular election.
The specified development standards include (notwithstanding certain sections of city code as described in the initiative):
–Density shall be limited to one guest room or suite per 800 square feet of land area.
–Required parking for a hotel shall be 1:5 spaces for each room, which opens to a public way or corridor, yard or court, plus one space for each 15 rooms or fraction thereof, plus two spaces per each residence.
–No parking reduction shall be granted to ancillary uses.
The building height standards of the property’s underlying zone are incorporated into the proposed overlay district.
The overlay will require a zone change and voter approval for the following types of hotel developments: Major hotel development projects adding more than 20 guest rooms; major remodels and hotel development projects with significant existing illegal or unpermitted construction.
On April 12, council voted 3-1-1 to approve staff recommended land use and parking provisions related to the development of a future code amendment and/or ballot measure. Councilmember Toni Iseman dissented and Councilmember George Weiss abstained.
The action included an agreement with StuMollrich Communications for the period of four months for ballot advisory services in an amount not to exceed $10,000 per month, extend the agreement up to $35,000 for unanticipated and additional services that might be needed, and appropriate $75,000 from the general fund undesignated fund balance for ballot advisory services.
This alternative initiative is in addition to the Laguna Residents First PAC proposed ballot initiative that council unanimously decided earlier this year to send, unaltered, to the voters at the November 2022 general municipal election.
The LRF initiative, titled “An ordinance creating an overlay zoning district and requiring voter approval of major development projects,” seeks to create an overlay zone that covers all property in the city located within 750 feet of the centerline of either Coast Highway or Laguna Canyon, which effectively encompasses 51% of all parcels in the city.
At the same February meeting, during a second, separate motion, council voted 4-1 with Weiss dissenting, to direct staff to return with proposed alternatives addressing height, mass/scale and parking.
Also on the agenda, the council will consider sewer connection development fees.
According to the staff report, the city assesses a one-time sewer connection fee to development projects more than 500 square feet in floor area. The fee, which hasn’t changed since 2004, recovers the fair share of the costs paid by the current ratepayers. It’s used to build and maintain existing facilities that include capacity for future growth.
Funding was approved in 2018 to contract with HF&H Consultants to evaluate and recommend an updated fee schedule based on the current value of capacity that benefits new connections, or increased capacity of existing connections to the city’s sewer system.
During extraordinary business at the start of the meeting, council will hear an update from Providence Mission Hospital Laguna Beach regarding safety enhancements at their lower campus, medical office building and parking areas.
There will also be a proclamation for National Public Works Week (May 15-21) in the city.
The council agenda is available online here. The closed session starts at 4 p.m., the regular meeting begins at 5 p.m.
Members of the public may speak in person in council chambers. Face covering are highly recommended while in the chambers.
To participate via Zoom, you may click here from your computer or smart phone. You may also call 669.900.9128 and wait for instructions. The Webinar ID is 91641723096#. If you have issues getting into the Zoom meeting or raising your virtual hand to comment, you may text the city clerk at 310.722.5051.
The meeting can be watched live on Cox channel 852 or on the city’s website at www.lagunabeachcity.net/agendas.
Comments may be submitted on any agenda item or on any item not on the agenda today via email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., or by using this interactive form.
You may continue to provide written comments up to 12 p.m. today. While these comments will be provided to the City Council at 2 p.m., councilmembers may not have sufficient time to review them prior to the meeting.
Sara Hall covers City Hall and is a regular contributor to Stu News Laguna.