 Volume 14, Issue 37  |  May 10, 2022

LOCA ocean-themed art classes at PMMC

Adults and families will enjoy a viewing of sea lions, a presentation about the rescue and rehabilitation work of the Pacific Marine Mammal Center (PMMC) and an ocean-themed LOCA art class on Sundays from 10-11:30 a.m. during the month of May. 

LOCA ocean themed squid

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of LOCA

“Squid” oil pastels workshop with LOCA instructor September McGee takes place May 29

Art classes line-up:

–May 15 is “Seascape” step-by-step workshop with Lisa Rainey. Register for Seascape here.

–May 22 is “Sea Lion” step-by-step printmaking workshop with Allison Keefe. Register for Sea Lion here.

–May 29 is “Squid” step-by-step oil pastels workshop with September McGee. Register for Squid here.

Try one, or all three classes. All supplies are included. Finish art can be taken home. Advance registration is required. Cost: Adults, $20; Children ages 6 and up, $15. Children must be accompanied by an adult. 

Takes place at the Pacific Marine Mammal Center, located at 20612 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. Free on-site parking.

 

