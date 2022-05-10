NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 37  |  May 10, 2022

School District to present speaker to discuss 051022

School District to present speaker to discuss “understanding and mastering emotions”

On Tuesday, May 10, the Laguna Beach Uniﬁed School District (LBUSD) will present Dr. Marc Brackett who will present strategies and skills for understanding and mastering emotions. 

In this parent and secondary-student focused talk, Dr. Brackett will share the research and science of the power of emotions in supporting well-being, engagement and success. Additionally, he will share tools and strategies to recognize, master and regulate emotions.

Dr. Brackett is the founder and director of the Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence, professor in the Child Study Center for Yale University, author of Permission to Feel: Unlocking the Power of Emotions to Help Our Kids, Ourselves, and Our Society Thrive (2019), and lead developer of RULER, an evidence-based approach to social and emotional learning adopted by nearly 2,000 pre-K through high schools across the nation. As a researcher for more than 20 years, he has focused on the role of emotions and emotional intelligence.

“Dr. Brackett’s expertise on emotional intelligence and tools to master emotions will provide an incredible opportunity for parents, staff and students to re-center and take more control of emotions to thrive in life,” said Dr. Michael Keller, LBUSD director of Social Emotional Support. “We are so appreciative of the support from SchoolPower and our Laguna Beach Uniﬁed PTA for supporting this important speaking event and many others in previous years.”

“LBUSD Presents Dr. Marc Brackett” will take place at 6 p.m. in the Artists Theatre at LBHS, located at 625 Park Ave. Light refreshments will be served outside the theater starting at 5:30 p.m.

Parents needing childcare for students in grades transitional kindergarten through 5th grade can sign up through the RSVP in ParentSquare. 

Additionally, they will have their partners from the Laguna Beach Community Coalition (www.raisinghealthyteens.org) there to share local community resources to reduce youth substance abuse in our community. Parents interested in attending must RSVP through the link sent out via ParentSquare.

 

