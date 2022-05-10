NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 37  |  May 10, 2022

Coastal Commission meets this week 051022

Coastal Commission meets this week with previously unpermitted retaining wall on the agenda

The California Coastal Commission meets Wednesday, May 11 through Friday, May 14 in the Fountain Terrace Room of the Hilton/Orange County Costa Mesa, 3050 Bristol St., in Costa Mesa. 

The sessions, which can be followed at www.coastal.ca.gov/mtgcurr.html, begin each day at 9 a.m. The agenda is available at www.coastal.ca.gov/meetings/agenda/#/2022/5.

There is one item pertaining to Laguna Beach on the agenda which is a Coastal Permit Application. The item is by Pete Harle and Lori Olvera for a project described as the removal of a damaged retaining wall and an unpermitted, hardscaped patio on the seaward side of a beachfront single-family residence; and then the installation of 36 sq. ft. of pavers adjacent to the entryway of a seaward door and 9 sq. ft. of pavers adjacent to an existing seaward stairway, for a total of 45 sq. ft. of pavers at 31101 S. Coast Highway.

The commission’s enforcement division had opened an investigation into potential Coastal Act violations associated with this item and site.

However, the staff recommendation is to approve the project with the following conditions: The applicants are proposing to demolish an approximately 50 ft. long retaining wall that was destroyed during the winter storms in 2017, as well as approximately 2,150 sq. ft. of existing hardscape patio (approximately 50 ft. by 43 ft.) that was constructed in 2014 without the benefit of a coastal development permit. 

In place of the patio, the applicants are proposing to install the pavers as described above, leaving the remainder of the former patio area (2,105 sq. ft.) as an open sand area. 

The meeting will be conducted with public participation possible both virtually through video and teleconference, and in person. The live stream is available here.

The next meetings of the Coastal Commission will be June 8-10.

 

