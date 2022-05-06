NewLeftHeader

haze

61.6°F

Laguna Beach

 Volume 14, Issue 36  |  May 6, 2022

2022 Stu News Laguna Mominations 050622

SNL MOM HEADER

SNL WINNER HEADER

WORLD’S BEST MOTHER

MOMINEE: CHERRIE JONES

MOMINATED BY: LYLA WEISS, friend

WORLD'S BEST MOTHER Cherrie Jones

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Lyla Weiss

(L-R) Cherrie Jones and her daughter, Finley

I would love to nominate my amazing friend Cherrie. She is the best person I know and an incredible mom. Cherrie lost her husband, Trevor, six months ago, leaving her and her then 6-month-old daughter, Finley behind. He passed away unexpectedly due to Vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in October and she has handled every day since his passing with so much grace. She has not let a day pass without staying strong for Finn and everyone around her.

Cher was destined to be a mom. She went through several rounds of IVF in hopes of having a baby that would not suffer from VEDS like Trevor did. From the moment she found out she was pregnant to today and I’m certain for always, Cher has lived for that little girl. She is the kind of person you have to ask yourself if she’s real.

She is down to earth, smart, hilarious, thoughtful, and gorgeous inside and out. She is exactly the person you would want to be raising a nation of children in hopes that they would all turn out like just like her. She takes Finn on nature walks every night after work, so they can say hi to all of the plants in the neighborhood. She arranges play dates, so Finn is socialized and comfortable around other people. She shows that little girl what love looks like every chance she gets. She deserves the world for smiling through it all for Finley and is an inspiration.

SNL WINNER HEADER

WORLD’S BEST MOTHER

MOMINEE: LAVON KUTA

MOMINATED BY: WENDY MALL, daughter-in-law

World s Best Mother LaVon Kuta

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Wendy Mall

(L-R) LaVon Kuta (taken at her 93rd birthday) and Wendy Mall’s husband, Randy Kuta

My mother-in-law, LaVon, is one of the kindest people I’ve ever had the privilege to know. She is sweet and supportive to all around her. Her husband passed when he was just 48 years old. She raised two boys on her own. She rarely does anything for herself, and has never had a massage!

Even now while dealing with uterine cancer, she remains positive and upbeat. My mom passed a few years ago, and I consider myself beyond lucky to have this remarkable woman in my life. 

To view all mominations

 

Lana Johnson, Editor - [email protected]

Tom Johnson, Publisher - [email protected]

Dianne Russell is our Associate Editor.

Michael Sterling is our Webmaster & Designer.

Mary Hurlbut and Scott Brashier are our photographers.

Alexis Amaradio, Dennis McTighe, Diane Armitage, Maggi Henrikson, Marrie Stone, Sara Hall, Stacia Stabler and Suzie Harrison are our writers and/or columnists.

In Memoriam - Stu Saffer and Barbara Diamond.

Email: [email protected] with news releases, letters, etc.

949.212.1499

Email: [email protected] for questions about advertising

949.315.0259

© 2022 Stu News Laguna - All Rights Reserved.