 Volume 14, Issue 36  |  May 6, 2022

Fair Game 050622

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

As a reader awaits his $250 gasoline check from state, he offers up an idea for its use

TOM MARCHNormally, a letter to the editor comes into Stu News, is reviewed for content/appropriateness, then either edited and submitted to run, or politely returned to the original author with a rejection note and reason. However, occasionally, very occasionally, one crosses my desk and finds its way to another place, in this case, my column. 

The latest is this one from 50-year Laguna Beach resident Perry Stampfel. Perry’s letter was on the “$250 rebate reportedly on its way to our mailboxes from the state.” Not normally a local story. However, where Perry took the letter made it not only local, but a message that I wanted to share. 

“I’m responding to a recent letter suggesting that checks for $250 be sent to all 27 million licensed drivers in California.

“I feel that the vast majority of CA drivers, although, not thrilled with rising gas prices, can easily afford the increase in gas prices, especially those of us in Laguna Beach.

“Rather than ‘hoping to see my check soon,’ how about writing your own check to various charities that will aid the citizens of Ukraine? Giving is more important than getting.”

Signed, Perry Stampfel.

Although I know there are people all around, Laguna included, that find the rising costs challenging, if you need the money, use it. But I thought Perry’s message was good for those in his same boat and a very nice sentiment.

Ukraine is great…so are a number of other local non-profits that always need our assistance here on the home front: the Laguna Food PantryPacific Marine Mammal CenterFriendship ShelterNo Square Theatre and so many more. 

All make sense.

• • •

First of all, Happy Mother’s Day to all of those fortunate enough to belong to this wonderful club. 

For me, personally, Mother’s Day 2022 is somewhat bittersweet. On one hand I’m extremely happy that next month my mom will reach the age of 92. Unfortunately, due to the constraints of Alzheimer’s or dementia, whatever someone wants to call it, my mother is deep within its throes.

This year she is in her own little world, lost from the rest of us. Still, she’s comfortable and wakes up every day with a smile on her face. Unfortunately, no more enjoying pictures of grandchildren, talking with her kids on the telephone and truly understanding who’s there, going to church, or just happily engaging with those around her.

Although for me it’s sad, I use this as a reminder to so many of you to make certain you enjoy those times with your mother. When the end comes, it’s punishing.

• • •

Because Mother’s Day is so special, check out our Winner, Runner-Up and all the Nominees in our WORLD’S BEST MOTHER Contest today. Our Winner was Cherrie Jones, nominated by her friend Lyla Weiss. Cherrie is going to enjoy a luxurious spa day courtesy of Spa Gregorie’s where pampering is taken to the next level, Flowers and Chocolates, courtesy of John Stanaland and a $100 dining gift card, courtesy of OLEA/Sapphire Restaurant. Our Runner-Up, LaVon Kuta, nominated by her daughter-in-law Wendy Mall, will receive a $100 gift card to Spa Gregorie’s. You will be able to view all the nominees and find out why they are indeed, very special Moms. A huge thank you to all our contest sponsors and to those who submitted nominations.

• • •

This in from City Clerk Ann Marie McKay.

The City Council is still accepting applications for the following committees: Citizens’ Audit Review Committee and Environmental Sustainability Committee.

According to McKay, “Interviews and appointments will be conducted on Tuesday, June 7 at 3 p.m., by the City Council. 

Laguna Beach residents who are interested in serving on one of these Committees should obtain an application from the City Clerk’s office or online from the City’s website, www.lagunabeachcity.net, and file by Friday, May 13 at 4:30 p.m. Questions may be directed to the City Clerk’s office at 949.497.0705.

Here’s what’s available:

–Five two-year terms on the Citizens’ Audit Review Committee with terms beginning July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2024. Members on the committee participate in the selection of the City’s external financial auditors; reviewing the results of the annual financial audit; reviewing any internal control weaknesses and legal compliance issues identified in the course of the annual financial audit and provide any necessary recommendations to the City Council. The Citizens’ Audit Review Committee meets at least twice annually and shall hold other meetings as needed.

–One two-year term on the Environmental Sustainability Committee with terms beginning July 1, 2022 through March 31, 2024. The purpose for the committee is researching, reviewing and advising the Council on items related to protecting the environment and improving the community’s future sustainability. The Committee receives its work assignments from the City Council. Committee members typically work in subcommittees to research issues and policies and prepare recommendations for approval by the Committee for submission to the City Council. A personal time commitment of 10-15 hours per month may be necessary to accomplish tasks. Regular meetings are held on the third Monday of every month at 6 p.m. Meetings may be two or more hours, and often require a great deal of preparation time.

Remember, the City depends on community members stepping forward to handling these.

• • •

The Sunset Bonfire and S’mores in the Moonlight – Summer of Pride will kick off this Saturday, May 14 from 5-10 p.m. at Aliso Creek.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a beach chair and “snuggle up with the one you love or make new friends,” while enjoying the moon, stars and a bonfire.

There will also be popcorn and the fixings for s’mores. Just a reminder, alcohol is not allowed on the beach. Look for the flying “Pride Flags” for the location. All are welcome.

For more info, go to www.lagunapride.org.

Aliso Beach Park is located at 31131 Coast Highway, Laguna Beach.

 

