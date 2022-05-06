NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 36  |  May 6, 2022

Young entrepreneur launches Sophie’s Scrubs 050622

Young entrepreneur launches Sophie’s Scrubs of Laguna at Spring Fling Tea Party

By DIANNE RUSSELL

Photos by Mary Hurlbut

“You’re never too young to start your own business,” said Marivic Schaefer to the large group of girls, parents and friends at Saturday’s Spring Fling Tea Party at the Schaefer home. When you get a gaggle of sixth-grade girls together, it’s probably going to turn into a party anyway, however, this soiree had a special purpose – introducing Sophie’s Scrubs, Sophie Scarlett Schaefer’s newly created line of body scrubs. 

young entrepreneur sign

A festive occasion with all the fixings of a tea party – fun, flowers, finger sandwiches – and a lot more 

The girls were on hand to sample each of Sophie’s Scrub creations – Honey Sweet Pea, Lavendola, Free Spirit and Orange Sunset Sensation. An admitted perfectionist, Sophie has been experimenting with her scrubs since February to get them just right.

As a result, it’s understandable that she’s protective of her formula. Although she disclosed the ingredients are all organic and include coconut oil, when asked by a guest how she came up with the scents, Sophie said, “It’s kind of a secret.”

young entrepreneur Sophie

Sophie Schaefer introduces Sophie’s Scrubs

During the party, the scrubs were also available for purchase. To give back to the community, Sophie plans to donate a portion of the proceeds of all her sales to the Friendship Shelter. “My grandmother used to take food to the shelter every Thursday night,” she said. “I want to help too.”

Family matters

Twelve-year-old Sophie, who plays volleyball and tennis, is a sixth-grade student at Thurston Middle School, and when she was younger, went to Top of the World Elementary School. 

Her 15-year-old brother Stephen is a sophomore at Laguna Beach High School. He plays ice hockey on a traveling team and next year will be on the football team. 

According to Sophie, “It’s great to have an older brother.” She added that it’s handy to have a 6-foot, 1-inch brother if someone is bothering her.

young entrepreneur jars

Four fragrances – Honey Sweet Pea, Lavendola, Free Spirit and Orange Sunset Sensation – in the line at the current time

Sophie’s mom Marivic works in the corporate office of a home building company. She and her husband Stephen own a headset company called Snuggbuds Sport Headsets. “We used to participate in hundreds of events, primarily sporting events/major marathons across the country including all the Disney races and prestigious marathons such as Boston, NY, Chicago, LA Marathon and many others,” Marivic said. “I was traveling a lot with our business, and I decided to go back to corporate to have more time at home.”

The elder Stephen grew up in Laguna (the Schaefers moved here in 2016) and attended city schools. Rounding out the family is dog Trapper, who has the uncanny ability to open doors so he can go outside and play with the neighborhood dogs.

Sophie has no shortage of ideas, so it’s no surprise that this isn’t her first creative endeavor. She loves to bake and makes chocolate chip cookies that are highly sought after for gatherings. The recipe is a result of tinkering with traditional recipes to get her own special formula – that may or may not include a secret ingredient. She also toyed with the thought of starting a doggie day care, but that didn’t pan out.

young entrepreneur Marivic and Sophie

Sophie with her mom Marivic

Besides being very productive, Sophie’s also a “saver,” which is certainly an asset when running a business.

“When she turned 12, we said she could have an e-bike, but she’d have to work and pay for her own,” Marivic said. “However, she already had the money saved for one.”

Although it seems Sophie is always searching for creative outlets, how did the idea of making her own scrubs come about?

“I’ve always cared about my skin and been into skin care,” Sophie said. “I wanted to make something useful, so I tried different formulas until I created my own. I first made them for personal use and then my mom said, ‘This is great, you could do something with it.’ My mom inspired me to do it.”

“Sophie has a talent for enhancing things, for making things better,” her dad added. “She’s very motivated and focused and always looking for a new creative thing.”

Making the scrubs involves several steps. “My favorite part of the process is adding the color to make them perfect,” Sophie said. “I’ve always liked art and painting.”

As an additional feature, she’ll customize the scrubs’ packaging for party favors for bridal showers and other events. 

young entrepreneur all products

Sophie hopes to add more to the line

Sophie’s friends had a lot of nice things to say – about her and her products.

As her first customer, Valentina McLellan couldn’t narrow it down to the fragrance she liked the best. “I tried three – Orange Sunset Sensation, Honey Sweet Pea and Free Spirit. I love the fragrances and the colors.”

“I like Sunset the best,” said Uma Gaffney. “It really moisturizes the skin, has a nice fragrance and it glitters.”

Joana Pozas’ favorite was Honey Sweet Pea.

“I’m very proud of Sophie,” Smith Alshuler said.

Victoria Adj admitted that, “Sophie is the queen, and I like all the scrub fragrances.”

“All the scrubs are really nice,” said Jiselle Sutar. 

“Sophie is very responsible – to be doing this all herself. It’s really cool,” said Leah Turner. “She’s beautiful and I’m proud of her.”

young entrepreneur group

With a little help from her friends 

A Laguna local through and through, when it comes to what Sophie loves about this city, the list is a long one. 

“I love surfing, it’s my favorite thing to do. In the summer, I surf all day, every day,” she said. “I also love the beaches, going downtown with friends, the trolley, the greeter and gelato at Active Cultures. I like that it’s a small town and everyone knows each other.”

Future plans for Sophie’s Scrubs

“I want to create a summer and fall collection,” Sophie said. “My website is being designed too.”

One wonders how Sophie got such a dedicated work ethic. 

“We always told Sophie and Stephen that they’d have to work hard for success and to not feel entitled, but be humble, kind and friendly,” said Marivic.

With no limits to what she can do in the future, Sophie said, “My dream job would be to buy houses and fix them up, and I always wanted to own a bakery.” 

Two diverse but enviable aspirations. 

With her initiative and imagination, there’s little doubt that she’ll be able to achieve whatever she desires.

Follow Sophie’s Scrubs on Instagram @sophiescrubs_.

 

