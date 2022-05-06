NewLeftHeader

Live! at the Museum on May 12 FP 050622

Live! at the Museum on May 12

This month Laguna Live! presents Christin Phelps Webb (bassoon) who performs frequently with the top Southern California orchestras, and award-winning, Michelle Matsumune (flute), at their monthly chamber music concert in collaboration with Laguna Art Museum.

Live! at the Museum Webb

Click on photo for a larger image

Photos courtesy of Laguna Live!

Bassoonist Christin Phelps Webb

The concert is on Thursday, May 12 from 7-8 p.m.; doors open at 6 p.m. for guests to enjoy the art and a glass of wine for sale in the lobby. The performance takes place in Laguna Art Museum’s Steele Gallery. Free to Laguna Live! members and Museum members. Tickets are $14 for non-members. 

Live! at the Museum Matsumune

Flutist Michelle Matsumune

Reservations are recommended and can be made at the website at www.lagunaartmuseum.org.

Laguna Art Museum is located at 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach.

 

