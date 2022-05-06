NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 36  |  May 6, 2022

Third Street Writers present their Third Annual FP 050622

Third Street Writers present their Third Annual Spring Cleaning open mic

Third Street Writers will host Spring Cleaning, an annual springtime celebration of original stories and poems on Thursday, May 12 at 7 p.m. at the LCAD Gallery, 374 Ocean Ave., Laguna Beach. The public is invited to attend –and participate – in this free event. 

“We’re so excited about this,” said Third Street President Amy Dechary. “There’s something special about gathering to experience live storytelling. Whether they are reading or listening, people tend to experience writing at a deeper emotional level when they hear it live.” 

The idea of a Spring Cleaning open mic came about in 2019 when members found many of them had tucked away pieces of writing. This event proved the perfect impetus to dust them off and present them to the world.

Spring Cleaning 2019

Photos courtesy of Third Street Writers

Third Street members (L-R) Steve Fayne, Lauren Kearney, Dennis Lockwood, Theresa Keegan, Amy Dechary, Britta Wilder, Dennis Piszkiewicz and Sara Nuss-Galles celebrate the first Spring Cleaning open mic at Laguna Beach Library

“The people in our group are always writing, and our members have had pieces accepted in local, national and even international publications,” said Dechary. “Now it’s time to unveil some of our favorite creations to our Laguna audience.” 

Spring Cleaning has proven popular with members for its more casual stance. 

“Some of our other readings are more formal events, but we wanted to also offer members an opportunity to share in a more carefree setting,” said Third Street Vice President Rina Palumbo. “And what better venue to share literary art than amongst the inspiring visual art on exhibit at the LCAD Gallery?” 

Third Street has partnered with Bryan Heggie, manager of the LCAD Gallery, to host several public reading events, including its popular Secret & Sins open mic. On the evening of Spring Cleaning, the 2022 BFA Fine Arts exhibit will be showcasing paintings, drawings and sculptures produced by seniors of LCAD’s BFA program.

“The literary arts are thriving in Laguna, and it’s exciting to connect the literary arts with visual and performing arts,” said Dechary. “It will be so inspiring to be surrounded by the work of emerging young artists as we reveal our own written art.”

2021 Oct 2021 10 Third Street Writers2 41

Third Street members and guest readers share chilling tales at the 2021 Secret & Sins open mic at the LCAD Gallery. (L-R) Lynette Brasfield, Cecile Sarruf, Rina Palumbo, Steve Fayne, Elaine Barnard, Theresa Keegan, Ellen Girardeau Kempler, Susan Heiligman, Suzanne Spinelli and Amy Francis-Dechary

The public is invited to the free event and writers from outside the group are also encouraged to share their work. Participants must register in advance at www.thirdstreetwriters.org/events. All genres (fiction, nonfiction or poetry) are welcome. Pieces should not exceed four minutes.

Founded in 2015, the Third Street Writers is a 501(c)3 nonprofit dedicated to fostering the growth of the writing community in Laguna Beach through weekly workshops, reading events and publications such as its multi-volume Beach Reads anthology and last year’s Stu News Laguna column, “From Laguna with Love.”

For more information, contact Amy Dechary at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., or visit www.thirdstreetwriters.org/events. Like Third Street Writers on Facebook and Follow them on Instagram and Twitter @thirdstreetwriters.

 

