 Volume 14, Issue 36  |  May 6, 2022

Laguna Beach County Water District seeks applicants 050622

Laguna Beach County Water District seeks applicants to fill three seats

The board of directors is accepting applications from the public to serve on the Laguna Beach County Water District Commission (three seats).

The Laguna Beach County Water District Commission is a five-member commission appointed by the board of directors. New or re-appointed commissioners will serve a two-year term and will be compensated in the amount of $392 per month. Commission meetings are held on the second Tuesday of each month at 4:30 p.m. in the District Boardroom located at 306 Third St., Laguna Beach. Commissioners may also serve on one or more District Standing Committees, such as Engineering and Operations, Water Use Efficiency, and Risk and Resiliency, which usually meet during normal business hours. Meeting and preparation time may exceed several hours per week. 

The Laguna Beach County Water District Commission has the power and duty to act in an advisory capacity to the board of directors in matters pertaining to administration, delivery of water and maintenance of the district’s water systems and facilities. Additionally, commissioners recommend to the board of directors adoption of such ordinances, resolutions, rules and regulations, as deemed necessary for the administration and preservation of the district’s water systems and facilities.

To qualify, applicants must reside within the boundaries of Laguna Beach County Water District. Applications are available at District Headquarters located at 306 Third St., Laguna Beach, or on the district’s website at www.lagunabeachwater.com and must be filed with the district by 5 p.m., June 2, 2022. All applicants will be interviewed by the board of directors at its regular meeting on June 23 at 5 p.m., at District Headquarters.

 

