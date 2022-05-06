NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 36  |  May 6, 2022

Boys & Girls Club summer camp registration 050622

Boys & Girls Club summer camp registration is now open 

Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach has announced that registration is now open for Summer Camp 2022.

“I’m really looking forward to the bustle of activity and our clubs being filled with campers all summer long,” said BGC Program Operations Director Danny Panduro. 

Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach is hosting nine weeks of fun-filled summer camp at the Laguna Canyon Enrichment Center, Bluebird Park Enrichment Center, El Toro Community Park and the Oxford Academy Campus in Mission Viejo. 

Boys & Girls Club group

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach

Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach is hosting nine weeks of fun-filled summer camp at multiple locations

Summer camp will include fun arts and crafts for campers, plus optional field trips. Each site will have theme days, arts and crafts, sports and games, special programs, STEM projects, contests, beach and pool days, food Fridays and more. Canyon Branch will host a special basketball camp and skateboard camp as well. 

“I can’t wait for Club Olympics this summer,” Bluebird Park Director Stephen Tinen said. “It’s the best week of the year when all Enrichment Centers come together at our Canyon location for our take on a recreation Olympic Games. All members participate and it’s so fun to see everyone compete.”

Campers will have a chance to work on STEM projects and get involved in a variety of team sports. 

Boys & Girls Club crafts

Click on photo for a larger image

Summer camp will include fun arts and crafts for campers

Summer Camp begins the week of June 13. Laguna Canyon Enrichment Center will operate Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Bluebird Park Enrichment Center will be operate Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. El Toro Park Program will operate Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Oxford Academy South OC Campus will operate Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m. 

For pricing details and to register, visit www.bgclagunabeach.org, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., or call 949.494-2535, ext. 7867.

For 70 years, the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach has been an indispensable asset to the community. From preschool to parenting classes, the Club offers an array of services that focus on academic success, good character, citizenship, healthy lifestyles and creative expression. For more information about the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach, visit www.bgclagunabeach.org, or call 949.494.2535.

 

