 Volume 14, Issue 36  |  May 6, 2022

Best Mom movie screening and improv show FP 050622

Best Mom movie screening and improv show hits the Laguna Playhouse Mother’s Day weekend

By MARRIE STONE

If you’ve ever mothered, you’ll recognize one truism about the process – it demands a lot of improvisation. “Where do babies come from?” “What’s for dinner?” “I have to dress like Teddy Roosevelt for school today.” Improv, improv, improv. No matter how many parenting books you’ve read, when your child looks in your eyes and asks if Santa Claus is real, you improvise. 

Meg Weidner appreciated this reality more than most. The local screenwriter and actor is also the mother of an only child. “I felt pressure to be some perfect version of a mom,” Weidner said. “I’m not even sure what I thought that looked like, but the harder I tried to be perfect, the more I failed. So, now my journey is trying to fail…up.” 

best mom 1

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Candice Dartez

Laguna local Meg Weidner wrote, co-produced and starred in the 2017 film “Best Mom,” exclusively screening at the Laguna Playhouse on Saturday, May 7

“Failing up” is one of the pivotal themes in Weidner’s film, Best Mom, released in 2017 and available on most streaming platforms (including Amazon Prime and Apple TV). Filmed largely around Laguna Beach, locals will recognize many of the movie’s locations. Weidner planned to screen Best Mom at the Laguna Playhouse for Mother’s Day 2020, but then the world served up one of its biggest parenting – and life – challenges to date. 

“This is the ‘take-two’ version,” said Weidner. “It’s a little different and offers even more than our original plan. I’m excited this time we get to work with an improv cast that has some of the best moms from the movie and a new cast of improv players that ties in more local people from our community.” 

See? Even the screening itself “failed up.” 

This Saturday, May 7 at 7 p.m., join Weidner and her improv troupe (known as “We’re All Moms”) for a night of non-stop laughs and plenty of been-there-done-that mothering moments. 

best mom 2

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Meg Weidner

“Best Mom” stars Meg Weidner, Jilon VanOver, Violet Hicks, Krista Allen and Donna Mills.

“Nights out usually include a movie or a show. But this event gives you both a movie AND a show,” said Lynda Halligan Olsen, a local member of the improv group. “The improv troupe is made up mostly of performers who really know what they’re doing, and they are hilarious. Couldn’t we all use an evening of gut-wrenching belly laughs with our friends and family?”

best mom 3

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Lynda Halligan Olsen

Laguna local Lynda Halligan Olsen’s career has taken her to 49 states in the country as a news anchor, host, reporter, writer and producer at CBS, NBC, ABC and FOX affiliate stations as well as QVC, Fuse and 20th Television

Best Mom stars Weidner playing Addy, a working mother who longs for a better connection with her 10-year-old daughter. Addy’s husband makes an off-hand comment that everything he learned about parenthood he learned from improv, which taught him the art of listening and playing. Taking his advice to heart, Addy enrolls in an improv class. “It’s a movie about a theatrical technique,” said Weidner. “So we’re bringing film and theater to the Playhouse.”

The film was inspired by events taken from Weidner’s own experiences as a mother. “I felt like the disciplinarian more than the playful one in our family,” she said. “I’d taken improv classes for acting, but I also benefitted from them as a person. Not only as a mother, but also as a human being. I’ve found it’s way more pleasurable to say, ‘Yes, and…’ than ‘No.’ So I brought that element of play back into my family.” 

“Yes, and…” thinking is a classic improvisation technique. It requires one actor to accept whatever statement has been asserted and then expand on it. The concept also applies to businesses and other organizations as a brainstorming tool that fosters communication and idea generation. 

best mom 4

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Bill Nichols

Meg Weidner incorporates improv techniques in both her acting and parenting. Learning to “fail up” and answer questions with “Yes, and...” has changed her perspective on living.

“When Meg first asked me to be part of the show at the Laguna Playhouse, I told her I don’t do improv and wouldn’t want to let her down,” said Halligan Olsen. “Meg said, ‘You have to say yes.’ Come to find out, ‘Yes, and…’ is the main rule of improv. My thought was, ‘Yes, and…I will suck.’ To kindly convince me, Meg told me that ‘it’s a failure-based art form.’ My response? ‘Well, I’m great at failure!’ So, here we are.”

Click open story button to continue reading…

 

The film itself was inspired by a failing up moment. Weidner had finished a feature-length screenplay, but when she saw the budget, she realized the movie was impossible to make. Best Mom came about when Weidner asked herself, “What do I know?,” “Who do I have access to?” and “What are my resources?”

“In the business of screenwriting, we’re constantly told to let our unique voice shine through and use our personal experiences for inspiration,” said Halligan Olsen. “That’s what Meg did, and you’ll get a sense of that when you come see Best Mom. You might even learn that – whether you’re a mom, dad, stepmom, stepdad, animal, alien, or any other creature – we’re all just trying to do our best…and that is enough.”

best mom 5

Click on photo for a larger image

Courtesy of Lynda Halligan Olsen

Lynda Halligan Olsen is part of the “We’re All Moms” Improv Troupe performing at the Laguna Playhouse on Saturday, May 7. She’s also performed standup at the Irvine Improv. 

Both the concepts of “failure-based artform” and “failing up” gave Weidner something to hold onto when she felt herself flounder as a mom. One of those moments happened after she scored a role in the 2020 film A Nice Girl Like You. Proud of achieving one of her lifelong goals, Weidner texted a picture of herself on set to her 12-year-old daughter. Radio silence. “I didn’t understand,” Weiner said. “This moment was all about my dream coming true. I wanted to show her that even when you’re a mom, and an adult, you don’t have to give up your childhood dreams. Why was she not participating in this conversation?”

Frustrated, Weidner forwarded the photo to a trusted friend asking why her daughter wouldn’t respond. Her friend drew a giant circle around the problem. Weidner played the role of Gertrude, a saleswoman in an adult toy store. Behind her, on full display, was the graphic merchandise. “I didn’t think about my surroundings,” said Weidner. “I just wanted my daughter to see me living my best life. I was so excited to be on set.” 

Who among us can’t relate to a few parenting fails? Especially in Orange County, where the stakes seem impossibly high and expectations feel unattainable. Now imagine if Hollywood icon Donna Mills played your mom. 

“Your mom isn’t going to make the same mistakes with you that I made with her,” Mills tells her on-screen granddaughter, Violet Hicks.

“How do you know?” Hicks asks.

“Because no daughter ever wants to be like her mother.” 

best mom 6

Click on photo for a larger image

Photo by Bill Nichols

Donna Mills plays Meg Weidner’s mother in the 2017 film, “Best Mom”

“I always said I would never be like my mom. I was going to do everything different,” Weidner said. “At the end of the day, I’m more like her than not.”

For Halligan Olsen, the upcoming event feels especially poignant. “On a personal note, my mom passed away rather unexpectedly over the summer, and this is my first Mother’s Day without her,” she said. “As a little kid, she’s the one who first got me on the stage. As she got older, she would beg me to go to stand-up comedy shows with her. So, while I’m doing this for Meg, I’m hoping my mom will be sending me some comedic vibes and smiling with pride and a giggle from the great big venue in the sky.” 

For Weidner, the film is a love letter to her daughter. “I hope she watches the film 20 years from now because it has so many personal stories,” she said. “It’s easy to forget those funny childhood stories as we keep growing and experiencing new things. I want her to be able to pass those memories down.” 

The “We’re All Moms” Improv Troupe includes Meg Weidner (local and Best Mom writer and actor), Lynda Halligan Olsen (local), Candice Fink Dartez (local), Dorothy Dillingham Blue (plays Nurse Carol in Best Mom and is joining on stage), Asic Khatchatryan (improviser), Clayton James (improviser), Kyle Goulston (improviser) and Jac Wandzura (improviser).

“The most rewarding part of being involved in this is that I hold a very tiny part of bringing the community together, in person, in a theater, the way it’s meant to be, the way it should be,” said Halligan Olsen. “A few years ago, my husband bought me season tickets to the Laguna Playhouse for my Mother’s Day gift, oddly enough, and it was the most perfect present I could have asked for. I’m thrilled to be able to help raise money for such a special, legendary and longstanding Laguna Beach institution.”

For Weidner, the Laguna Playhouse has always been something of a theatrical white whale. She was introduced to the Playhouse in her early 20s, living as a young actress in New York, where she was told it was “the place anyone who’s anyone performs.” Having grown up in Mississippi, Weidner didn’t know much about California theater. But when she moved to Irvine years later and the Playhouse was holding open auditions, she saw her chance. 

All that pressure built over the years and the tryout made Weidner so nervous, she literally crushed a glass bowl in her hand during her monologue. “I didn’t get the callback,” she told herself. She was right. She didn’t get the callback.

Weidner wrote the Playhouse off as an unattainable dream until Artistic Director Ann E. Wareham and Executive Director Ellen Richard gave Best Mom the green light back in 2019 and renewed their commitment this year. 

“I just hope mothers find the film validating,” Weidner said. “And I hope it warms their hearts.”

Trailer for the film “Best Mom,” starring Meg Weidner and Donna Mills. Now available on Amazon Prime, Apple TV and elsewhere.

For information and tickets, visit the Laguna Playhouse website at https://lagunaplayhouse.com/. The show begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25. 

This story is a part of our Arts section. Visit www.stunewslaguna.com/arts for more arts stories as well as our arts calendars.

