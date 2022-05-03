NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 35  |  May 3, 2022

Fair Game 050322

Fair Game

By TOM JOHNSON

When good intentions go haywire, life can become more than a little frustrating

TOM MARCHThis is a personal rant. One of those we all go through at one point or another in our life where things go wrong and we’re left feeling helpless.

I got a telephone call in recent days informing me that my uncle, who was a favorite of mine, had passed away following a battle with cancer. A farmer all his life, one had the feeling that he’d be the one strong enough to beat the challenges of this insidious disease.

Wrong.

Days later I received the funeral information that it would take place in the central valley farming town of Waterford where he had worked the land over the years, growing and harvesting, for the most part, peaches and almonds.

Or as my aunt would jokingly say, “ammonds, because they had to knock the L out of ‘em to get them out of the trees.”

My uncle’s Celebration of Life was planned for this past Sunday, at 3 p.m., at the small church in town that their family regularly attended for years.

To make matters worse, because I’ve recently been in and out of the hospital, my doctors are not allowing me to drive for the next 10-12 weeks, which means no funeral attendance for me. As the alternative, I decided to order flowers.

Afterall, I was reminded that when my dad died years ago, I remembered going into the annex just off the church and seeing all the flowers sent in his remembrance. As I read each card, they all touched my heart.

I’ve never forgotten that day, that experience or that feeling.

Obviously, my wish, not being able to be there, was to give that same feeling to my aunt, two cousins and their families.

And so, connected to my uncle’s obit, was a link through Legacy.com to order flowers. It was simple, they had all the church and date info and regularly do this all the time, so what could go wrong?

I clicked, with plenty of lead time, and selected a beautiful arrangement to be delivered prior to the funeral, then added a thoughtful, personalized message. I felt good!

Come this past Saturday, one day before the funeral, Teleflora called and had questions concerning the order. Teleflora, I guess, were the ones connected to Legacy.com. After answering their questions and concerns, I hung up, turned to my daughter who was overhearing my conversation and said, “That can’t be good. Something tells me they’re not going to be delivered.”

We chuckled. Little did I know.

Then it happened. Sunday morning at 11:40 a.m., an email from Teleflora arrived in my inbox saying, “Regrettably, we are unable to deliver your order for the services.” 

Now, I remind you that this is just over three hours from the service time. To say I was upset would be putting it mildly. 

I called, and after exchanging pleasantries, I was left with knowing that my uncle’s funeral would come and go with no remembrance from me.

I was, how should I say this, ticked!

Well, the good news? Teleflora did offer me a 60% discount on a future order…which prompted me to say, “Well, the next time my uncle dies, I’ll call you!”

I took a deep breath and thought, maybe I should relax before I join my uncle in the next life.

And so, I did.

Checking my other options, donations were also requested (with that famous line “In Lieu of Flowers”) in his name to either Sacramento Shriner’s Children’s Hospital or Stanislaus County Farm Bureau’s Camp Sylvester.

I probably should have gone down this route in the in the first place.

We’ll miss you Uncle RolandGodspeed!

• • •

A reader wrote to Stu News Laguna and is upset about what’s going on with the curb work on Coast Highway in North Laguna. He’s not alone, your City Councilmembers are also upset.

At the most recent council meeting (April 26), two representatives from Cal Trans were on hand to answer a barrage of questions, particularly ones directed from Mayor Pro Tem Bob Whalen.

Whalen cited the incomplete work, the dangers involved, including a lawsuit which has already occurred and the fact that summer is just weeks away as monumental problems.

The Cal Trans spokesperson said that the contractor for the project is, at this point, “unresponsive” to this and other projects, including another one in Laguna Beach.

According to Cal Trans, they are attempting to terminate the company, then engage the project’s insurance surety policy in order for them to assume control of the project.

The hope then is for Cal Trans to tap into an emergency contract opportunity to temporary pave and cover the impacted areas, while the remaining $10 million of the project is then put out for re-bid.

The hope is that the temporary fixes would be completed on or around Memorial Day.

Unfortunately, the Cal Trans spokespeople said that the earliest they could hope that a new company would be contracted would be Labor Day, but “realistically, not for maybe nine months to a year.”

The project was initially planned to be completed by Memorial Day 2023, according to Cal Trans, but they’re now saying it could be Memorial Day 2024.

Mayor Pro Tem Whalen frustratingly challenged the Cal Trans spokesperson by saying, “I don’t get the sense that you’re feeling the same urgency I am?”

The spokesperson said he was, but from my personal viewpoint, I have to be honest, it wasn’t convincing.

• • •

I believe this one is going to be fun! The Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center is presenting Andrew Molina, a ukulele virtuoso, on Saturday, May 21. The evening is broken into two parts: the first is a workshop from 6-7 p.m., followed by the concert at 7:30 p.m.

Andrew is a Maui native and “one of the most talented ukulele virtuosos touring the world today.”

The workshop prior to is called the “Introduction to Moveable Chord Shapes & Fretboard Navigation,” and presented by Andrew. The goal is to show how moveable chord shapes work in conjunction with learning and navigating a fretboard.

You may find out more about Andrew here at https://andrewmolinaunkulele.com/.

For tickets, go here.

• • •

I’m looking forward to tuning into the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce’s Government Affairs Committee meeting this Thursday morning, May 5, on Zoom. 

One exciting component of the meeting will feature an update by retiring Fire Chief Mike Garcia. Check it out.

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for log-in information.

 

