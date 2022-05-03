NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 35  |  May 3, 2022

OC’S Destination Marketing Organizations celebrate 050322

OC’S Destination Marketing Organizations celebrate the “Future of Travel” during National Travel and Tourism Week, so go explore Laguna Beach…and beyond

The Destination Marketing Organizations (DMO) of Orange County, recognize the collective strength of the U.S. travel industry during National Travel and Tourism Week (NTTW) from May 1-7. Tourism is a vital part of Orange County’s economy, providing jobs for hundreds of thousands of residents and making significant contributions to tax revenues that support city services and programs.

NTTW, the annual celebration of the contributions of the U.S. travel industry, spotlights the critical role that travel will play in driving economic growth and building the path forward.

From theme parks to shopping to beaches, there are plenty of developments throughout Orange County drawing travelers back and specifically to Laguna Beach. Among them are the summer art festivals (Laguna Art-A-Fair, Sawdust Art Festival, Festival of Arts Fine Art Show and Pageant of the Masters) returning this summer, starting late June through Labor Day; The Laguna Playhouse, celebrating 100 years, with some fun shows gracing the stage and the Laguna Art Museum displaying cutting-edge installations and innovative programming.

While today’s traveler is still trending towards shorter, closer to home and more carefully planned trips than before the pandemic, they are more motivated to travel than ever and we are ready to welcome them,” said Visit Laguna Beach President & CEO Ashley Johnson. “Pent up demand for travel has resulted in hotel bookings for the spring and summer months, so we are looking forward to a successful summer to ensure the success of our local economy. We understand the importance of travel and though we are fully open for business, we will continue to do our part in educating our overnight guests on safe and responsible ways to visit us, ensuring that the health and safety of our community is first and foremost.”

Since 2020, Orange County tourism has increased 30 percent and in 2021, hotel occupancy throughout the county was 4% higher than predicted by CBRE. Even with strides toward the industry’s recovery, Orange County’s tourism is still 11 percent behind 2019 visitation numbers.

In 2019, Orange County welcomed 50.2 million visitors who spent $9.2 billion throughout the region (Source: CIC Research, Inc.). Looking to the future, Orange County is on pace to return to these 2019 visitation numbers by 2024 (Source: CBRE), which will be a welcome milestone for the industry.

This encouraging outlook for the Orange County tourism industry makes this year’s NTTW theme, “Future of Travel,” fitting for the region as it looks to restore the workforce, help communities recover, foster sustainability, usher in new innovations and reconnect with travelers. 

To learn more about National Travel and Tourism Week, visit www.ustravel.org/NTTW.

 

