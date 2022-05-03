NewLeftHeader

 Volume 14, Issue 35  |  May 3, 2022

Laguna Forward to hold Zoom community forum 050322

Laguna Forward to hold Zoom community forum featuring Supervisor Katrina Foley

Laguna Forward is holding a community forum via Zoom on Wednesday, May 18 featuring Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley as guest speaker. To join the meeting, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82314023165. Meeting ID: 823 1402 3165. https://lagunaforward.com.

 

