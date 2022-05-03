NewLeftHeader

LPAPA receives $2,500 grant from FOA Foundation

Laguna Plein Air Painters Association (LPAPA) is grateful to have received a $2,500 grant from The Festival of Arts (FOA) Foundation to supplement their educational projects. This generous grant will be used to continue to developing LPAPA’s Educational Plein Air Project

These funds will help offset the cost of supplies for LPAPA’s Plein Air Project educational classes and paint outs. The Plein Air Project will once again be presented during LPAPA’s 24th Annual Laguna Beach Plein Air Painting Invitational taking place October 1-9 to inspire our next generation of artists.

LPAPA receives paintings

Grant funds will help offset the cost of supplies for LPAPA’s Plein Air Project educational classes and paint outs

LPAPA’s flagship educational program, the Plein Air Project, enables LPAPA artist/mentors the opportunity to introduce students to the history of plein air painting through lectures, demonstrations and in field study (where students are given art supplies to create their works of art) along with a field trip to museums.

The Younger Generation is a program designed to provide students with the knowledge of plein air painting, art and California history, museum education, field study and a multi-faceted education of California’s natural landscape. The program is meant to enhance their standard study of California history and allow students to connect these history studies to plein air art. Ultimately, LPAPA hopes that the program will change the way a student looks at their surrounding landscape and inspire them to further explore their artistic abilities. 

The Next Generation is a program designed to cultivate the next generation of plein air painters. LPAPA artists/mentors work with students from local colleges to assist in developing their knowledge and expertise in the plein air field. LPAPA supplies the mentors as well as supplies.

The Now Generation is an adult mentoring program incorporating painting workshops, Plein Talks and Paint Outs (both physical and virtual) for professional, emerging, and beginning plein air painters and art enthusiasts. 

Laguna Plein Air Painters Association, established in 1996, is a nationwide organization of more than 700+ artists at all experience levels and painting mediums, living anywhere in the world as well as all art lovers who wish to support LPAPA and its mission. You do not be an artist or live in Laguna Beach to become a LPAPA member and help further their mission. 

For additional information about LPAPA, LPAPA’s Plein Air Project, or the 24th Annual Laguna Beach Plein Air Painting Invitational, contact Rosemary Swimm, LPAPA’s executive director, by phone at 949.3763635, or by email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

 

